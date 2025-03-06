The Chicago season of Married at First Sight made history for being the first season with infidelity among the cast. David, a rejected husband, started entertaining conversations with new bride Madison, who was less than impressed with her expert-appointed husband, Allen. The scandal rocked the other newlyweds, erupting at the couple's retreat and making the weekend uncomfortable for everyone. After David's wife uncovered the secret affair, both couples were irretrievably broken, just waiting for the formality of requesting a divorce. David and Michelle, and Madison and Allen weren't the only train wrecks on the Chicago season of the reality series.

Emem, a successful PA, and Ikechi, a guidance counselor, were also woefully mismatched from the beginning. After deciding he couldn't stomach his bride until Decision Day, Ikechi showed up at the couple's retreat with divorce papers. Unfortunately, his paperwork wasn't complete and Emem refused to sign a partial divorce decree. By the time the retreat was over, three couples were in a toxic breakdown and much more emotional damage had occurred than the obligatory six-to-eight-week "getting to know you" period before a yes or no should create. And on Decision Day, the experts didn't hold anyone to the fire. But the worst offender proved to be Dr. Pia Goff, who could have left her biased opinions to herself.

David's Feelings Weren't Considered In His Marriage to Michelle on 'MAFS'

Image via Lifetime

In seasons past, the final conversation can include tears of joy, regret or even frustration. Due to poorly managed dysfunction this season, all three couples were fueled with anger and resentment in preparation for their last words with one another. Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia were briefed on the issues, but attempted to remain optimistic when David and Michelle showed up. Michelle showed up first, eager to share her findings and pointed a prim accusatory finger at her husband, David. Instead of addressing the breakdown in the marriage, Michelle focused on David's lies about talking to Madison, another wife during their marriage. David showed up looking disheveled and defeated, admitting he was wrong for his dishonesty but refusing to offer more than a shoulder shrug in apology.

Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper questioned his actions and if he had any regrets or convictions about moving on to another man's wife while still being married to Michelle. David shrugged a few more times but made it clear that he had few words for Michelle. Dr. Pia responded to David's nonchalance with personal outrage. Instead of giving her professional opinion as a clinical psychologist and sex therapist, Dr. Pia exclaimed her anger as if she were one of Michelle's personal friends. "You're doing a great job of showing us that you don't care David," she remarked sarcastically at one of his shrugs. She continued to berate him for his lackadaisical attitude even though he refused to give her a response. "I want you to know that I've lost all respect for you," she said pointedly, cutting her eyes at him. Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper didn't correct Dr. Pia or insert themselves into the conversation. Instead, there was awkward silence with Michelle preening from winning over the experts and David counting the minutes until he could escape their judgmental presence. All three experts avoided embracing David as he left and instead gave Michelle their well-wishes moving forward.

Ikechi Was Very Vocal About Wanting To Be Out of the Marriage to Emem

Image via Lifetime

Dr. Pia had an advantage over the other two experts with Emem and Ikechi. Before Ikechi's attempt to divorce Emem at the couples' retreat, the two sat down with Dr. Pia to discuss their breakdown in communication. Dr. Pia asked Ikechi if he wanted to be in the marriage, and he honestly responded, "No, not really." Emem held back her anger and kept trying to understand why her husband wasn't as impressed with her as the rest of the cast and the experts were. Instead of acknowledging Ikechi's honesty, Dr. Pia attempted to pull more conversation from the two and suggested they try to talk. The result of her listening to Ikechi resulted in him feeling pushed to end the marriage himself.

If Dr. Pia had held Ikechi accountable to his honesty during that conversation, it could've saved Emem the embarrassment of continuing to try to engage with a man who obviously wasn't interested in pursuing a relationship with her. Again, instead of responding as a psychologist, Dr. Pia responded as Emem's friend who wanted to see her get her happy ending. In the conversation it was clear that Emem wanted to stay in the marriage and try to make things work. Dr. Pia acquiesced to Emem's feelings and ignored Ikechi's which shows she is not objective, making her unfit to continue as an expert on MAFs.

The Experts Did A Horrible Job Of Listening to the Spouses This Season

Image by Annamaria Ward, Lifetime

Dr. Pia isn't the only expert to ignore the feelings of an unsatisfied spouse. Both Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper encountered Juan and Karla's unhappiness and faced Allen's rejection head on with Madison. Instead of being honest with the rejected spouse about the neglect they were experiencing in the marriage, the experts kept pushing for a ray of hope in marriages that were doomed for failure. By refusing to acknowledge their failure, they left the singles in harm's way of inflicting more emotional damage on one another. Dr. Pia is the only expert that vocalized her disappointment in an unprofessional manner. This proves that MAFS is not the best fit for her as she is unable to actively support both the bride and the groom regardless of their dilemma. By picking sides and aligning herself with one spouse, Dr. Pia has forfeited her right to be taken seriously as an expert on the show.