Lifetime's Married At First Sight is one of the network's most popular series. For 19 seasons, the reality experiment has offered singles an opportunity to take a chance on love and get married to a potentially compatible stranger at first sight. A panel of three experts select five grooms and five brides to meet at a televised altar in front of an intimate gathering of their family and friends. The experts choose the couples based on an alleged formula created to find matches that share similar outlooks on family, future and core beliefs while complementing each other's strengths and weaknesses. The couples meet at the altar and are then whisked away for a five-day honeymoon with their fellow newlyweds that season. After the honeymoon, the couples' return to their hometown and, after showing each other their living arrangements, they move into a neutral apartment to experience a test-run for their marriage.

After six weeks, the couples meet up with the experts on a pre-determined decision day and give their feedback on the marriage. On Decision Day, each bride and groom must decide if they want to continue being married to their assigned spouse or if they want to file for divorce. Throughout the years, there have been numerous brides and grooms that audiences felt got the short end of the stick when it came to their love match. Fans of the show would appreciate rooting for those favorites getting a second shot at love, specifically because these singles are believed to have been committed to the process for the right reasons.

Arranged Marriages Are Far More Successful Than Standard US Marriages

According to data from the series, less than 20% of the matched couples have remained in healthy and successful relationships. Statistics prove the MAFs experiment is unsuccessful for at least 80% of the singles that sign up, but many of them choose to remain married on decision day and break up shortly thereafter. Audiences fell in love with the series initially because there is a romantic hopefulness that acts as a foundation for the series, combined with the rational and scientific belief that arranged marriages are often more successful than standard marriages. According to Codehergirls.org, the divorce rate for arranged marriages is approximately 4%, while the US divorce rate wavers between 40 and 50%.

There could be extenuating circumstances or variables that could explain the chasm between arranged marriages and the standard US marriage, but Lifetime audiences enjoy watching the possibility of witnessing the type of love that defies the odds. Unfortunately, even the possibility of that love has been missing from the past five seasons of Married at First Sight. Instead of witnessing the promise of potential love or connection, the recent casts have been filled with toxicity, dysfunction and singles looking for fame over the possibility of love. Ratings have continued to drop and the series' loyal fan base has begun questioning their connection with the franchise. In order to remain connected with the fans, producers need to remind fans of why they fell in love with the series by bringing back those star personalities that resonated with their core audience.

For the first ten seasons, there were always couples that were mismatched, but the train wrecks were few and far between. It's not unlikely to meet someone you may not be physically attracted to, but to meet someone who gets arrested for credit card fraud, like Mia from season 7 who was married to Tristan, or someone like Chris, who joined season 12 in Atlanta after just impregnating his ex-girlfriend, then proceeded to throw that relationship in his MAFS wife Paige's face, or even Alyssa from season 14 in Boston who claimed to be physically repulsed by her husband Chris to the point where she would throw a fit of tears anytime he came close to her is beyond being incompatible. In many of these cases, fate intervenes and provides a second chance to find true love, like in the case of Amber from season 9 in Charlotte. Amber was immediately infatuated with her pro-basketball playing groom Matt, but not only was he not attracted to Amber, but he refused to follow protocol for the remaining time after the honeymoon. Determined not to let the marriage hold him back from seeing other women, Matt started dating again during his six-week marriage to Amber.

Fans sent heartfelt encouragement to the adorable brunette and congratulated her after she revealed an engagement a few years after her stint on the show. Viewers would love to see the same ending for season 10's Mindy, a sweet-natured ice-skating coach from Washington, DC. Mindy was paired with Zack, who could've passed for a Tom Cruise body-double but came with a disgusting attitude. Not only did Matt make it clear that he wasn't attracted to Mindy, but he also hit on a few of her friends. If that wasn't enough to hurt Mindy's feelings, by the time the reunion rolled around, he'd already asked a MAFS alumnus from a previous season out on a date. As much as the audience complained about the experts not interfering with the process, they refused to throw Mindy a life preserver. She ended the season heartbroken and embarrassed. Bringing Mindy back for an All-Star cast could be a great way to connect with audiences and for the MAFS experts to redeem themselves for matching her with such a disrespectful loser. Chris from the Boston season would be another great candidate for an All-Star season as his match with Alyssa garnered some of the most support of any former MAFS guest. Alyssa made fun of Chris's teeth and refused to be filmed in scenes with him. Throughout the season, Chris remained a stand-up guy and refused to throw verbal jabs back at Alyssa, although the viewers picked up the slack and attacked her via social media. Bringing Chris back on MAFS as an All-Star would be another win for the experts who fumbled the ball miserably with his mismatch.

'MAFS' Has Had Several Mismatches That Fans Feel Were Verbally Abusive

Kate from season 8 in Philadelphia would be another great All-Star candidate. After initially meeting her groom Luke at the altar, Kate was excited at the possibility of having found her forever. Unfortunately, Luke wasn't attracted to his bride and instead told her that he "felt dead inside" when he attempted to kiss her. Luke was a master manipulator and had Kate in tears for most of their marriage. He informed the experts that he wanted a very different aesthetic in his bride, but he went to extreme lengths to try to make her look like the bad guy in the marriage. Luke accused Kate of being an alcoholic in a last-ditch attempt to explain his disgusting behavior towards her during the experiment. Audiences celebrated Kate's sweet nature and tweeted in support of her finding someone who could appreciate her instead of all the verbal abuse she'd endured from Luke.

After multiple seasons of mismatched brides and grooms, the experts have lost the faith of the MAFS fan base. Bringing back some of the jilted cast who deserved a better match would endear the experts to the viewers again and, if by chance, there were any love connections, it would endear fans to the experts once again. MAFS fans deserve better than they've received so far, so offering a chance for some of the heartbroken former cast to find love would be a great fix for ratings and the moral of the fans.

