Married at First Sight Australia alum Drew Brauer has just popped the question to his girlfriend of almost three years, Sam Clark! The reality TV star who appeared on Married at First Sight Australia Season 7 and was paired with KC Osborne failed to find love on the show but managed to find his happily ever after off camera.

On December 29, 2024, Drew Brauer took to his Instagram to share snaps from his proposal to Sam Clark. The reality TV star penned a sweet message for his fiancée in the caption, revealing that he had surprised her with a massage on Christmas Eve, cheekily adding that it had a “very happy ending.” Brauer noted that he was at a loss for words to express his feelings for Clark while sweetly noting that he’d never felt so “uncontrollably drawn” to anyone before. The Married at First Sight alum stated how it would be a privilege to spend the rest of his life with Clark, the caption brimming with sweet one-liners that included but weren’t limited to the following:

“Is it ok if I call you mine, from here on out, As if I could ever stop.”

Drew Brauer expressed immense happiness while noting that his fiancée and their son Rex Kelai Brauer encompassed his whole world. The reality TV star ended the message with positivity about their life ahead while adorably dropping his nickname for Clark — blobfish.

Drew Brauer and Sam Clark Welcomed Their First Child in July 2024

Drew Brauer and Sam Clark welcomed their first child, son Rex Kelai Brauer, on July 3, 2024. The duo shared a joint Instagram post on July 9, 2024, revealing that the baby had arrived earlier than they’d expected. Clark shared that she was in labor for over 30 hours, and it was one of the hardest things she’d done in her life.

Sam Clark expressed how everything had changed in the best possible way while noting that due to her water breaking early, Rex Kelai Brauer had to spend a few nights in the special care unit. Clark shared how the whole experience was challenging for the baby as well as the new parents.

