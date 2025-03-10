As drama unfolds and relationships are tested on the latest season of Married At First Sight, one couple stands strong amid the chaos: Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand. With their undeniable chemistry and growing bond, the pair has emerged as one of the strongest couples of Season 12—and they may already be planning for their future beyond the show. In a candid interview with Woman’s Day,

Jamie revealed that she and Dave have been having serious discussions about starting a family. “I definitely want to have babies. Sign me up for that minivan,” she declared enthusiastically. Their conversations about parenthood began during the recent Family and Friends Week, when both sets of parents broached the topic of their future together. According to Jamie, she wasted no time asking Dave outright: “Yeah, Dave, when are we having babies?”

Is The First MAFS Baby On The Way?

Image via Nine

With baby fever in the air, fans speculated that Jamie and Dave might have been at the center of last week’s ‘baby bombshell’ teaser. The promo turned out to be about another contestant, but Jamie admitted that many of her close friends thought the reveal was about her and Dave. “Do you know how many people thought that was me?” she laughed. “I kept going to Dave, ‘What if we have the first MAFS baby?’”

While some couples in the experiment rushed into physical intimacy, Jamie and Dave took a different approach, prioritizing emotional connection first. “We were only like a week into having sex at that point,” Jamie shared with Daily Mail Australia. “We did wait to get to know each other.” Despite their slow and steady approach, Jamie wasn’t shy about adding a cheeky remark: “The job got done. Everyone was happy at the end of it.” As their love story continues to flourish, Jamie and Dave have managed to remain grounded, proving that genuine connections can indeed form under the MAFS microscope.

A Clash at The Couple's Retreat

Though their relationship remains strong, Jamie’s friendships within the experiment may not be as stable. Sources reveal that tensions rose during the upcoming couples' retreat, particularly between Jamie and fellow bride Lauren Hall. The clash reportedly began when Jamie confronted Lauren about a comment she had made regarding her husband, Clint. Jamie, known for her outspoken nature, was left stunned when she looked to her closest friends, Carina Mirabile and Rhi Disljenkovic, for support—only to be met with silence.

“I was genuinely devastated,” she admitted. “Rhi and Carina were people I saw as real friends beyond this experiment. And they could have stepped in, but their silence didn’t help. It put a question mark on my friendships.” According to Jamie, the people she knew off-camera didn’t seem to be the same people on-camera. “After you’re being told off-camera by your friends that, ‘Yeah, we’re going to support you,’ and then when the time comes, Carina and Rhi are silent… I was very glad to have Dave there for support.”

With their connection only growing stronger, Jamie and Dave seem well on their way to becoming Married At First Sight’s true success story. Whether or not a MAFS baby is in their near future, their commitment to each other remains unwavering—a rare feat in an experiment where relationships are often tested to their limits. As other couples face breakdowns, betrayals, and fiery confrontations, Jamie and Dave are proving that sometimes, love at first sight really can stand the test of time. Married at First Sight is available to stream on Lifetime.