Married At First Sight is one of the most popular reality shows on Lifetime. The marriage experiment is now in its 17th season, and there have been more failed marriages than there have been successful ones. In fact, as time has progressed, it seems as if the casting has become based more on couples that can create potential drama rather than couples matched based on whatever system the experts claim to be using. There have been horrible instances of emotional abuse from men and women on the show, with some couples even having infidelity issues during the 8-week-long experiment.

This leads to the major question: Will season 17 be any different? While one could hope that it will be, there are already signs of trouble on the horizon. There's a first runaway bride, a selfish person, and someone with a friend who is a little too close for comfort. Drama is bound to arise in this new group of married people in Denver. The real question is: Who's red flags are waving the most right now?

1 Michael and His Runaway Bride

Episode one did what Married At First Sight fans hate the most: edited, cut, cropped, copied, and pasted moments together to create an immense amount of drama early on. Michael, who was set to get married was seen waiting at the altar for a long time. News has broken that his bride ran away from the altar, creating a first in MAFS history. The interesting fact is that said runaway bride’s name has not been released. The @MAFSFan account on instagram has suggested that the producers have brought in the second runner-up in his match list, Chloe, who has been the person they’ve used in the advertising for this season.

Why is this a red flag? Frankly, the idea of the show just pulling the next name off of the list is pretty disconcerting. Imagine starting a marriage fully aware that you were the second choice? Any Love is Blind fan knows that second-choice relationships never work out. This does not bode well for their marriage, but perhaps the match will work so well that it won’t even matter. But it feels like it will matter.

2 Emily and Brennon Lack Substantial Relationship History

Emily and Brennon tied the knot in the first episode. It’s clear that the two are attracted to each other, which is good considering that is a major MAFS hurdle. The problem lies in the lack of experience Emily has with relationships. Emily is a 29-year-old woman who has never been in a serious relationship. This isn’t necessarily a relationship killer for the marriage, however, it’s how she discussed why past dates never turned into something more. She shared that men seemed to lose interest in her after the third date. This is a pretty big red flag. Sure, it happens to everyone at some point, but every single time? It certainly is not a good look. Adding to this red flag is that her friend straight-up called her selfish during the interview with production.

3 Rebecca and Austin Have Health Concerns and Meddling Friends

These two certainly look good together on paper. The couple has some interesting difficulties ahead of them; Rebecca suffers from an autoimmune disorder that has affected her life immensely. Despite this, she has a warm and bubbly personality, that seems like will suit Austin just fine. So why the mention on this red flag list? That would be primarily due to Austin’s friend and roommate. When Austin shared the news with friends and family that he was getting married, there was no one more excited and happy then her. She was overly excited, and after learning about their friendship of 10 years, there are a lot of potential issues ahead due to their close relationship. While longtime friendships can be great, they can also pose as a problem if boundaries are set in place. Based on the little bit we’ve seen of that relationship, it seems like there could be some feelings on her end. For now, all we can do is hope, for Rebecca’s sake, that they do have boundaries and that she isn’t secretly biding her time waiting for him to see her romantically.

4 Who is Most Likely To Succeed on 'MAFS Denver?'

The other couples seem like they should be OK. MAFS has its first queer bride, which is awesome to see. Lauren is openly queer but stated in the episode that she wishes to marry a man. The person she’s paired with, Orion, seems to have his own light sexual fluidity, saying that he went on a date with and even kissed a man, which helped him realize his preference for women. That combined with both of their dedication to their cultures means they will probably have some really meaningful conversations, which will hopefully lead to a yes from both parties on decision day. Clare and Cameron also seem well-suited to each other, and should do fine barring any secret revelations.

