The Big Picture This season of Married at First Sight Denver has been the most toxic in franchise history.

One couple ended their marriage after a racial joke sparked conflict over cultural differences.

Another couple is struggling with physical attraction and differences in religion, while the remaining couple has nothing in common.

Married at First Sight Denver continues to live up to the reputation of being the most toxic season in franchise history. With one bride sabotaging the experiment before going to the altar, a groom declaring the decision to divorce immediately after the honeymoon, and another groom revealing immediately after returning stateside from the honeymoon that he isn't attracted to his bride and needs some time before moving in their joint apartment - the couples have been doomed before the trial marriages even begin.

There's not much hope for the season. The remaining two couples are almost inevitably headed for divorce as one couple has glaring differences concerning religion and the other has cultural and personality issues that appear insurmountable.

Married At First Sight A reality show that follows singles yearning for a life-long partnership as they agree to a provocative proposal: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet. Release Date July 8, 2014 Cast Pepper Schwartz , Calvin Roberson , Viviana Coles , Jessica Griffin Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 17

Orion and Lauren Had Complications Within Their Interracial Marriage

Image by Jeff Chacon/Lifetime

This season's cast seemed grossly ill-prepared to deal with personality conflicts, cultural differences, and the overall definition of marriage itself. Orion, a 27-year-old Native American made it clear to the producers that his heritage was something near and dear to his heart. Growing up on an Indian reservation, he was immersed in the celebration of his culture from a child and was looking for a partner who would respect and admire his heritage. Lauren, a proud queer African American woman with pride in her own culture, seemed like the perfect match for Orion as both expressed a willingness to be coupled with someone of another race.

Related Lifetime's 'Married At First Sight' May Have A Lawsuit Pending The Runaway Bride on ‘Married At First Sight’ has caused drama both on camera and off-camera, including underpaid vendors and a potential lawsuit.

Producers reprimanded a teachable moment when Orion admitted using a racial slur against Black Americans and Lauren ignorantly made a joke that offended Orion and potentially any Native American viewers of the show. Unable to see the hypocrisy of his ways, Orion villainized Lauren for her mistake and, after taking her on an emotional roller coaster for two or three days, ultimately decided her words during that moment erased any connection or attraction he could've felt for her and chose to end the marriage. Tearfully, Lauren accepted Orion's decision, but voiced feeling cheated out of the experience she signed up for with Married at First Sight. Doctor Pia sat with the couple, attempting to make sense of Orion's dissonance, but ultimately had little to offer in terms of helping either Lauren or Orion to begin the healing process.

Brennan Wasn't Physically Attracted to His Wife, Emily

Image via Lifetime

On the other side of the mile-high city, Brennan and Emily were dealing with their own marital breakdown. During the honeymoon, the two seemed in sync, with Brennan offering support when Emily had a freak emergency and ended up damaging her hair. The couple agreed they were enjoying the honeymoon and felt like the experts did a great job pairing them. After returning home, Brennan blind-sighted Emily and shared he felt drained spending every day with her and needed to regroup in his own space for a few days before moving into the marital apartment designated as their home for the remainder of the experiment. Brennan's reluctance to move in became more and more suspicious, and finally, he admitted there were issues he wasn't sure if he could overcome in the marriage. After going in circles for almost twenty minutes, it was painfully obvious that he wasn't attracted to Emily, but he refused to say the words aloud.

When Emily asked bluntly if he was not physically attracted to her, he immediately shut down. "I'm not going to say something like that on TV. I don't want to hurt you and I wouldn't want someone to say something like that to me," he said. "You pretty much said it without saying it," Emily replied. But Brennan refused to go any further. Later, during a confessional, a teary-eyed Emily tried to work out when Brennan's energy toward her changed and how she could move forward in the experiment with a groom who either lied about his initial feelings or lost interest after something he observed on the honeymoon. With very little hope of re-establishing a connection, Brennan and Emily remain living in separate homes, moving into the second week of their marriage.

Becca and Austin's Marriage Is Riddled With Extreme Religious Differences

Image by Jeff Chacon, Lifetime

Becca and Austin seemed to be the only couple with an immediate physical and emotional connection. But when the first semblance of trouble peeked through their sunshine on the honeymoon, they both acknowledged religion was a subject they knew would be a huge obstacle for them. Instead of discussing how to approach it, Becca and Austin opted to ignore the elephant in the room and left it to be tackled after returning home. One of their first conversations when hitting stateside soil was the chasm between their religious beliefs and experiences. Austin is a Christian and Becca recounted feeling condemned to hell by Christians to the point where she was emotionally scarred. For the couple, they seemed perfectly matched in their ability to laugh together and allies in being self-proclaimed "weirdos". Their playful energy came to a grinding halt when faced with their real-world differences and the fantasy of the honeymoon was over. This season's most hopeful couple quickly switched sides and became yet another divorce waiting to happen on Decision Day.

Clare and Cameron Have Nothing In Common

Image by Jeff Chacon, Lifetime

The final couple, Clare and Cameron, never seemed perfectly matched. From the moment Clare remarked to her bridesmaids that Cameron's pre-wedding gift of a stuffed bird was strange, it was obvious these two had very little in common. Cameron is from Australia and besides having an adorable accent, he has a very different approach to life. Being a bit of a free spirit, his perspectives on dating and marriage clash horribly with Clare's, who is much more conservative and traditional. The couple realized their extremely different approaches to life almost immediately and decided to try to figure out ways to compromise. Watching their interactions on the honeymoon was awkward and seemed very forced.

Cameron's devil-may-care attitude is the polar opposite to Clare's narrow-minded absolutes, a formula for divorce that will probably happen on decision day because Clare is too level-headed to admit defeat prematurely. Cameron would probably go along with whatever timeline Clare establishes, but it's clear he is not vested in the marriage and the two were horribly mismatched, to say the least.

Feedback after last week's episode was extremely discouraging, with many viewers vowing not to follow the remaining season after Orion and Lauren called it quits. Without any real connections with the remaining three couples, it would be difficult to keep audiences engaged for the rest of the season.

Seeing as we are not even mid-season yet, this realization doesn't bode well for the Married at First Sight producers and again shines a light on the experts and the casting producers being inept or even worse, casting for ratings. Fans have accused the experts and producers of putting people together to ensure audiences tuned in for the train wrecks, which makes for great TV. Instead of using scientific and psychologically supported formulas to match singles based on their personality, and needs in a potential spouse. MAFS hasn't announced what the next city will be, but hopefully, they will soon, because this season in Denver isn't worth its weight in snow.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed online.

WATCH ON LIFETIME