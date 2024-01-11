The Big Picture Becca and Austin's religious differences threaten to end their marriage as she asks him to change his beliefs.

Brennan struggles with not feeling attracted to Emily and they have a lack of connection.

Claire and Cameron have emotional obstacles and Cameron decides to end the marriage before decision day.

If viewers thought this season of Married At First Sight couldn't get any worse, the episode "Taking it Day By Day" left everyone extremely frustrated with little hope for the remaining weeks. A runaway bride resulted in a divorce for groom Michael before the season's first episode. Interracial couple Orion and Lauren succumbed to a divorce weeks before decision day because of a misunderstanding involving a racial slur during their honeymoon. Their absence leaves the remaining couples painfully attempting to push through the weeks leading up to decision day. Claire and Cameron started focusing on finding something they could do to experience fun together. But while their virtual ski experience was enjoyable, it did little to slice through the thick tension in their relationship. Emily and Brennen continue tiptoeing around the fact that Brennen isn't attracted to Emily, and Becca and Austin hit a religious brick wall.

The past few seasons of the show have left viewers wondering if the experiment works. The Denver season may have proven skeptics right as it set the record for the most divorces in a single season before the finale.

Religious Differences Have Never Been as Central on 'MAFS'

Becca finally had the breakdown that's been threatening the couple since they realized their religious beliefs were opposites. Pastor Cal attempted to counsel the couple as Becca broke down sobbing because Austin thinks she is going to hell as she doesn't believe in Jesus Christ. Pastor Cal questioned Becca's belief in the afterlife, and she explained that she doesn't believe in hell but the thought of her husband believing it exists and that she could go is devastating. The only solution that would satisfy Becca was Austin changing his religious beliefs in support of the marriage.

She asked Austin to speak with someone who could potentially change his mind about his religious beliefs before decision day. In Becca's mind, this would be Austin putting their marriage first. Unfortunately, giving your spouse a six-week soft ultimatum to change their religious beliefs may not work well for the couple that seemed to have a great connection initially. Austin spoke with a religious expert who assured him that, regardless of his beliefs, anyone with as pure a heart as Becca surely wouldn't be sent to hell. The couple moved past the conversation and celebrated their one-month anniversary, but it's doubtful they will be able to find a happy medium that will lead to a happy, long-lasting marriage.

A Groom's Stance on Physical Attraction Contradicts the 'MAFS' Experiment

Emily and Brennen are together but barely, as Brennen can't move past not feeling attracted to Emily. Although he refuses to verbalize the physical attributes that turned him off, he recognizes her admitting to a one-night stand in her past was a huge turn-off for him.

The couple set out on a romantic horseback riding date to celebrate their one-month anniversary, but Emily says her husband has a bigger connection with his horse than he does with her. "He felt a spark with the horse, just not with me," Emily laughed in her confessional after the date. Out of all the spouses, Emily has proven the most mature in how she has handled Brennen's rejection, which is admirable, specifically because she is the only one with no experience in a previous relationship. Emily continues giving Brennen patience and respect, although he is often cold and distant towards her and doesn't reciprocate much in their exchanges.

Claire and Cameron's Lack of Emotional Connection Is All Too Common in 'MAFS'

Claire and Cameron started rocky, and their journey has been riddled with emotional obstacles every single day. Cameron is a foreigner who doesn't have a familial foundation in the States, which explains his desire to create a family of his own. Claire is not a risk-taker and has a very narrow outlook on how things should go in her life. From the moment Cameron gifted Claire a wedding gift of the Australian mascot, and she scoffed at the gift with her bridesmaids, it was clear the couple were a mismatch.

Cameron has carefully attempted to open up to Claire, but she hasn't been receptive, claiming she just doesn't feel it. Oddly enough, the experts chose to have divorcee Orion visit Cameron and Lauren visit Claire. Lauren's advice to Claire was positive, and she explained that giving up early would leave Claire with a lot of "what ifs". Orion, on the other hand, suggested getting a divorce was the best thing for him and hinted that Cameron should start advocating for himself so that he doesn't get hurt. Cameron took Orion's words to heart and explained that he had very little hope for their marriage to go the distance and would rather cut his losses before decision day. The episode ends with Cameron deciding not to return to the couple's shared apartment and the two begin divorce proceedings.

The 'MAFS' Experts are Failing

The experts continue to give unhinged advice this season, including encouraging Brennan and Emily to touch each other with as little clothes on as possible, and encouraging Becca and Austin not to focus on their religious differences. Instead of cutting their losses with this cast, Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper sat down with jilted groom Michael to gauge his interest in trying to find another potential bride for him to marry at first sight. Michael shared how the experience of being left at the altar wounded his self-esteem, but assured the experts that he had not given up on marriage and would be open to trying again if the opportunity presented itself. "I don't know if there is such a woman out there, but if there is would you be willing to try?" Dr. Pepper asks. Michael sadly admits he still wants to be married and would take another chance. The experts assured him that if he was given another chance at love, they would do their best to make sure it was a much better experience. If Michael was aware of the additional failures of his cast mates, it's unlikely that he would be willing to take another chance with this group of experts.

This season has proven what MAFS fans have been shouting on social media for the past few years: the show needs to be shaken up with a new process for procedures and new experts. The singles chosen for the experiment need to have several sessions with the experts in advance so that they understand the full scope of possibilities they can and will encounter when getting married at first sight. With Michael's bride running at first sight of him at the altar is proof that candidates are not properly prepped for the experiment. If that wasn't enough, Becca and Austin's religious differences are further proof that more time and attention is needed when filtering through potential brides and grooms. The issues between Claire and Cameron and Emily and Brennen suggest the singles didn't have the tools to move forward with anyone that you don't feel a strong initial physical attraction at first glance.

Season 17 continues to be one of the most disappointing seasons of MAFS, but loyal fans are holding on hoping for change. Just like the experts encourage couples to take responsibility for their own actions, the experts and producers must take ownership and responsibility for their actions as well. With all five couples experiencing a toxic backlash, it doesn't take a professional matchmaker to realize MAFS is in trouble and needs help as soon as possible. Hopefully, Michael won't go back down the aisle only to deal with some of the issues his cast mates are experiencing for the second time around. Dr. Pepper announces there is a potential new bride, but the outcome of a new wedding remains to be seen.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed online. WATCH ON LIFETIME