The Big Picture Married at First Sight introduces its first queer bride, Lauren, who proudly identifies as queer or a floater, adding more diversity to the show.

Lauren is matched with Orion, who explores his feminine side and admits to dating a man in the past, highlighting his comfort with his mix of masculine and feminine energies.

The season takes a different turn from previous seasons, with couples facing different challenges and the inclusion of a sexually fluid bride, making it an unforgettable season with the potential for more LGBTQ+ representation in the future.

The wildly successful social experiment turned reality show, Married at First Sight has always showcased racial diversity in the couples matched to marry. The brides and grooms have come from various cities, cultural backgrounds, and even age groups, but this season the show has broadened the variables to include the first bride that identifies as queer. 31-year-old Lauren from Denver proudly shares her identity in the first official episode of the show stating, "I'm young. I'm wild, I'm free. But I'm also a certified lover girl. I'm not big on labels, but I would say if I had to identify as anything, it would be queer or maybe even just a floater," she said. It marks the first time in the show's history that a participant openly aligns with the LGBTQ+ community, making room for more in future seasons and deeper discussions about sexual liberation and fluidity in dating.

Lauren is matched with Orion who was honest in his confessional interviews about having dated a man in the past while exploring his feminine side. Orion speaks candidly about his Native American heritage and being in tune with the realization that he possesses a lot of feminine energy and wanted to see if being gay was his path. After going on a date with a man and receiving a good night kiss, Orion said he realized he wasn't gay, but he is very comfortable acknowledging he is a mix of both masculine and feminine energies.

In Season 9, Bride Elizabeth Complained About Getting "Basic Caucasian Sex" From her Husband

This season is a far cry from season 9 when Elizabeth complained that her husband Jamie was only giving her "basic Caucasian sex" to the chagrin of the rest of the couples. In addition to being comfortable with his energy, Orion also claimed to have received a "girth certificate" because of the impressive size of his genitalia. While at the bachelor party, Orion admitted to the other grooms that one of his relationships was over because his partner couldn't accommodate his extensive package. When pressed by after-party host Keisha Knight Pulliam to explain how he was awarded such an honor, Orion blamed his transparency on mixing brown and clear liquor during the bachelor party. "I will leave that up to the people who know," he replied humbly. Orion's fellow grooms were in disbelief but were eager to move past the conversation. `

Only time will tell if Lauren will ever get the opportunity to testify to Orion's bragging rights, but she was clear about being attracted to men who are able to make her feel safe. "I'm a little bit more attracted to, in theory, the safety a man provides, the strength a man provides, the bravado. I'll always be attracted to women, I'll always be attracted to men even outside my husband, let's just be real. But I'll be committed to my husband always, I'm monogamous," she said firmly.

With a sexually fluid queer bride and a well-hung groom with feminine energy, Married At First Sight Denver is off to an alternative starting place. This season started off with a bride getting cold feet and leaving groom Michael at the altar. Although several couples have admitted defeat early on in the marriage, the closest thing to a runaway bride was Alyssa in season 14 being disgusted with groom Chris's looks from the first time she laid eyes on him. Sadly, Michael's greatest fear in the experiment came true as he looked around at his bride's family and asked, "Now that you see me, does anyone think this may not be a good idea? Is someone texting her "Run! Run!"

'Married at First Sight Denver' Will Be an Unforgettable Season For Several Reasons

Michael was making an awkward joke, but unfortunately, his attempt at humor quickly became his reality. Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper Swartz, and Dr. Pia Holec have a bit of explaining to do considering they selected a bride who obviously didn't understand the premise of getting married based on commonalities and compatibility instead of looks and physical chemistry. If they got any of the couples right this season, it would appear that Lauren and Orion have a shot because of their open-mindedness in relation to their sexual orientation.

Whether we end up with more matches or mishaps in Denver remains to be seen, but it's clear the season will be unforgettable. It's also likely that because of this season's inclusion, more LGBTQ+ brides and grooms will be recruited to take a chance on marrying a compatible stranger on reality TV.