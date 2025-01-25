Dr. Pia Holec is the newest expert on Married at First Sight but has not helped aid new couples. Season 18 perfectly proves how Dr. Pia does more harm than good. Dr. Pia steps in to help each couple, but with each of the three most problematic pairings, she only proves that she is harmful. Dr. Pia picks and chooses which partner to blame and ignores deep-rooted and dangerous issues to keep the couples together till decision day. Although she should be helping the couples, Dr. Pia only makes the toxic couples in Married at First Sight worse.

Dr. Pia Holec joined the Lifetime reality show in the last few seasons and has been acting unprofessionally since the start. In Seasons 17 and 16, she was condescending and patronizing, which came to a head in Season 18. Season 17 of Married at First Sight had the couples creating inauthentic storylines. This season, however, the fact that the experts paired the couples up poorly created real issues. Dr. Pia's job is to step in and aid the couples in getting to the root of the issue, but she only glosses over the problems.

Dr. Pia Blames Michelle for Everything

Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble have never been on good terms. Michelle matched with David, whose behavior, goals, and career, the situation is far from perfect for her. Michelle was clear about what she wanted, yet after being pressured by Dr. Pia to be open-minded, they partnered Michelle with someone wrong for her. When Michelle and David fell apart, Dr. Pia blamed Michelle. Dr. Pia spent their therapy sessions telling Michelle to open up and change, as though the experts were helping Michelle figure out what she wanted while ignoring what she was saying. Dr. Pia told Michelle to move past the issues she had with David just because the experts had matched her with her physical type. On the other hand, Dr. Pia gave David a free pass. Dr. Pia unfairly blames Michelle for the problems between her and David but ignores the issues David has brought to the relationship.

Dr. Pia Treats Madison Better Than Michelle