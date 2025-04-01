After the mess that was Season 18, the experts on Lifetime's Married at First Sight clearly need help more than ever. Who better to help than the most authentic, no-nonsense expert to ever be on the reality show, Dr. Viviana Coles? The recent seasons, especially Season 18, proved that the Married at First Sight Experts would rather keep couples together until decision day, which caused them to ignore a lot of red flags. Coles always wanted to help couples as people rather than pressure them to stay in a harmful relationship.

Married at First Sight has had Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson teaming up with a third relationship expert to match hopeful singles with what they believe could be their perfect match. Dr. Viviana Coles joined Married at First Sight in Season 9 after the revelation that previous relationship and sex expert Dr. Jessica Griffin was seeing a former cast member. Coles stayed on until Season 14, when she left on her own and was replaced by Dr. Pia Holec and Devon Franklin. Holec has continued on the show ever since. Even though the rate of successful couples has been consistent from the start, since Coles left Married at First Sight, there have been more problems than ever that the experts could have been avoided. It is time to admit that we want Coles back.

The Experts Pick and Choose Who They Like on 'Married At First Sight'

Image via Lifetime

One of the main problems that Married at First Sight has with its experts is bias. During segments where the experts talk to the couple, one person is often singled out as the main problem. Holec has especially been called out for her bias towards contestants like Michelle Tomblin and Brennan Shoykhet, but all current experts have the same issues. For example, Season 18 had Tomblin and David Trimble in a very incompatible relationship. Tomblin had trouble seeing past Trimble's flaws, and the experts blamed her for their relationship problems at every turn. Finally, at the couple's retreat, Tomblin proved she was right all along.

The current experts have trouble keeping the cast accountable for their actions. The experts ignored all the red flags from Trimble and Madison Meyers. After Meyers and Trimble revealed their relationship, the experts were furious, but many signs were seemingly ignored that could have prevented such a scandal or heartbreak from Meyers' husband, Allen Slovick. The experts never called Trimble or Meyers out for their actions before the couple swap. As Season 18 proved, accountability is necessary because people like Trimble can run wild if they believe they are in the right.

Dr. Viviana Kept the Cast Accountable