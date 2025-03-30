Most producers believe a show can exist regardless of the transitional hosts or experts. When they released Dr. Viviana Coles from the MAFS expert panel, Kinetic Content producers never imagined there would be such a response. Married At First Sight is one of the most popular reality series on television and has been a prized possession for Lifetime for 18 seasons. Every season of the social experiment sees ten singles matched based on their answers to compatibility tests and conversations with a panel of experts, who use their professional expertise, intuition, wisdom, and experience as matchmakers to select their legal spouse. The newlyweds are filmed for six weeks for the viewers' entertainment as they determine if they want to remain married to their stranger or if they choose to divorce. During this period, the experts who matched them meet with them periodically to help them navigate the obstacles of marriage. But since Dr. Viviana's exit in season 14, there have been more trainwrecks and emotional breakdowns.

It wasn't surprising that Dr. Viviana was a fan favorite. Her work as a speaker and clinician made her extremely relatable to the newlyweds. Dr. Pepper is older than most of the couples and has admitted that she and her husband choose to live in separate homes. With her unconventional marriage and generational disconnect, she wouldn't be the best person to advise newly matched strangers on living together. Pastor Cal is a likable minister with a beautiful wife and an admirable marriage. However, not only is there an age gap, but Pastor Cal follows Christian beliefs, and often, the people he councils do not, giving them a drastically different worldview. At 39 years old, Dr. Pia fits the age demographic of most of the newlyweds, but she was initially reserved about giving feedback to the couples.

'Married At First Sight' Struggled After Dr. Viviana's Departure