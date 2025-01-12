Married At First Sight is exactly how it sounds. A group of people agrees to participate in an "experiment," agreeing to legally marry someone they have never met before. The challenge is to see if the specialists and their match-making skills are correct. The most surprising factor of the show is that all of these people have agreed to have no contact with the person they are marrying. They have never met before and are not allowed to until they stand together at the altar. After their big day, they must spend quality time to tell if they are a perfect match.

It would be easier to admit that it is quite a shock that Married At First Sight seems to be a failure, but it really is not shocking at all. Those "specialists" who are in charge of pairing who seem to be most compatible with each other do the opposite. Instead, there have been multiple couples with obvious and extreme incompatibility, which leads to divorce quickly. Along with the match-makers being poor at their job, they also seem to put drama over true love, further hurting the people who signed up to find their person.

Toxicity and Unrealistic Expectations

It is very sad to think about the fact that each contestant signed up for this show hoping to find true love, only to be paired up with someone the complete opposite of what they are looking for in a partner. When the topic of failed relationships throughout this show is brought up - at the top of the list has to be Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman from Season 14. Chris and Alyssa's relationship quickly ended right after their marriage because of inconsolable differences - not even making it to Decision Day as a couple. Many fans wondered why Alyssa treated Chris as poorly as she did, because he genuinely seemed like a good guy. Alyssa was not physically attracted to Chris, and because of her initial unattraction, that put a wedge between the process of trying to connect with each other. During the reunion, Alyssa explained that the lack of physical attraction was not the only thing that made her keep her distance from her ex-husband. "I saw him and, yes, he was not my physical type. But there were things besides the physical attraction that made me feel that way, that really upset me." Alyssa then went on to say that she overheard Chris' groomsmen call him stubborn, which spooked her.

Instead of Alyssa trying to talk through her concerns with Chris, she ignored him on their honeymoon. She did not even sleep in the honeymoon suite with him. Being ignored and hearing that your partner is not physically attracted to you would definitely affect your mental health - and these match-makers should be ashamed of themselves. It was not difficult to see that Chris and Alyssa were not the people to be paired together as a couple, which is a shame because they robbed Chris of finding a potential true love. This show sets unrealistic expectations for marriage. Viewers could watch an episode and believe that they have to rush the process without truly getting to know someone, and it sends the message that it is better to call it quits immediately if there is no immediate physical attraction instead of giving the experience a chance.

Drama, Drama, and More Drama