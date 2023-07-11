Married At First Sight centers around individuals who get married to their partner without ever meeting or seeing them first. Those couples are put together based on scientific matchmaking processes to determine who would make a good match for them. These complete strangers are put together by a few trusted industry experts who oversee their relationships. Using their expertise, the experts help couples navigate their inevitable speed bumps while getting used to being married to someone they don't really know.

Season 16 of the reality series features the experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pia Holec, and DeVon Franklin. The real question is, who are our experts dating or married to? How are their relationships outside the show? Let's take a look at the experts and their relationships. and see if they are truly qualified to give others advice on lasting marriages.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz Has Been Married, Divorced, and Married Again

Schwarz is a successful sociology professor at the University of Washington and a sexologist who has a Ph.D. from Yale. She is also the current Love & Relationship Expert & Ambassador of AARP. When not on screen, she has a real personal life too, and isn't impervious to the perils of divorce. Schwartz was married to Arthur Skolnik but divorced in 2003. Skolnik passed away in 2020 due to ALS. She mostly keeps her personal life vague, but she re-married Fred Kaseburg. The two married in 2018 after already being together for 9 years. Schwartz revealed to AARP that the two have never actually lived together aside from sharing time at rental homes and vacations together. Kaseburg is a retired lawyer of intellectual property

Pastor Calvin Roberson Is Married And Offers Marriage Coaching

Roberson is a highly sought-after public speaker, author, marriage coach, and relationship expert. The ordained minister and pastoral counselor has spent three decades educating the masses on relationships and has a BA in Theology and a Master's in Divinity. Roberson and his wife, Wendy Roberson, own and operate a marriage coaching organization through their church called Married and Naked. They have been married since 2009. Wendy works as the First Lady at Progression Church where they reside in Atlanta, Georgia. They also founded the Progression Church together. Before her work alongside her husband, Wendy worked as a nurse.

Dr. Pia Holec Lives Her Personal Life On The Down-Low

Pia is a Psychotherapist who specializes in working with couples around intimacy and sexual disorders. She attended The Chicago School of Professional Psychology as well as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Pia's personal life doesn't make too much of an appearance on her Instagram, but we do know a little bit. She is engaged to be married to Jason Goff. The two got engaged in July 2021, but don't appear to be married just yet. Jason is a talks show host and producer for CBS Radio and has a son from a previous relationship.

DeVon Franklin Was Married But Got Divorced Amicably

Franklin is an award-winning film producer, author, and motivational speaker. He attended the University of Southern California, pursuing Business Administration and Cinema-Television. Franklin and actress Meagan Good started dating in 2011 and got married in 2012. They are currently divorced as of December 2021. According to Vibe, the two are still connected but no longer pursuing life together. Good has been focusing on her career, recently starring in Day Shift and Shazam. Good has been acting since 1991 and has been steady in her career since then. She is now dating Jonathan Majors.