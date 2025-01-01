None of the couples on Season 18 of Married at First Sight on Lifetime are compatible. The pairings are so mismatched that it questions the experts' thought processes and leads fans to wonder if the experts are even trying. With toxic couples left and right and being left to deal with their issues alone for most of the season of the reality series, the experts are not doing their job, and it is harming the participants.

Married at First Sight takes desperate people looking to settle down and pairs them with supposedly good matches. Earlier in the run of the show, experts paired couples more accurately. Besides better chemistry, the pairings also spent considerable time with the experts early into their marriage and less time with the other couples. The drama increased past what the show was initially known for once the experts stopped interacting as much. Season 18 of Married at First Sight falls victim to the excess drama of inexperienced couples left alone.

The Couples on ‘Married at First Sight’ are Toxic

Nearly every couple seemed happy at the wedding, but that quickly changed. Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble fell apart immediately, with Michelle breaking down during the reception and then shutting David down through the rest of the experiment. Madison Myers and Allen Slovick started on the wrong foot, with Madison not feeling any attraction to her husband Allen. Karla Juarez and Juan Franco seemed like a fun pair, but their priorities were dramatically different, with Karla’s head in the clouds and Juan far more down to earth. Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot seemed like they would be successful, but Ikechi shot down Emem’s advances and then made her seem like she was crossing his boundaries, but backtracked when Dr. Pia Holec called him on it.

The experts, Dr. Pia Holec, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson, claim they matched applicants based on their wants, but with how combative and cold some pairings are, it seems like they did not care. When every contestant has difficulty bonding and no one steps in to help them for a long time, there is hardly a chance any of them can succeed. The couples are uncomfortable and unhappy, making the show stale and hard to watch. The couples seem so mismatched that it feels like the show is aiming to generate extra drama. However, when the premise of Married at First Sight takes desperate people who want to get married, toxic relationships are not what people are tuning in for. The fact that couples are building a marriage off of nothing is enough drama; it does not need to be exaggerated or made worse with problematic matches.

The Experts Are Not Around to Help the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples

The toxic couples spiral out of control with no one there to help bring them to their senses. Another issue with the experts and their interactions on Married at First Sight is that they are uninvolved. In past seasons of the show, the experts worked closely with the couples very early, but in Season 18 and recent seasons, the couples struggle independently with only the other couples to rely on. With the experts so unavailable, the couples panic and shut down when problems arise. Then, they talk to other couples who have no idea what to do about the red flags in their own marriages and have bad advice. Having the experts arrive early on would curb these issues immediately. When experts stepped in later on in Season 18, they got all the couples to open up and confront some of their poor behaviors and actions. The Married at First Sight experts need to be more involved in helping the couples succeed.

Season 18 of Married at First Sight is full of drama and red flags created by the experts making poor matches and leaving them to flounder. Married at First Sight used to have the experts be more involved, but now they barely have time with the contestants, so it is no wonder the couples are falling apart. Whether the show is trying to fizzle the experts out entirely or if Married at First Sight is trying to generate drama, the mismatched pairings are unnecessary and hard to watch. Married at First Sight can do better than the lackluster couplings of Season 18.

​​​​​​​Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime and is available to stream on Hulu.

