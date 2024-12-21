If any group of reality fans need a little holiday cheer this season, it is the loyal fans of Lifetime's wildly popular social experiment Married At First Sight. After depressing seasons in Charlotte, NC and Denver, CO, viewers remained optimistic that the current Chicago season would end with different results than the previous 3 train wreck seasons. Unfortunately, after a much more promising introduction to the Chicago singles and weddings, which went off without a hitch (it would be remiss not to mention, Season 16 was cursed with an actual runaway bride), most of the windy city singles have experienced a change of heart and are unhappy with their chosen spouses. Kinetic Content, the production company for MAFS, missed a huge opportunity to connect with fans for the series by not hosting a Christmas special complete with successful couples and their families.

The Chicago Season Of MAFS Is Not What's Needed for the Christmas Season

Image via LifeTime

As the Chicago season comes to a head during the month of December, all five couples are experiencing insurmountable roadblocks on their journey to happily ever after. David and Michelle's marriage has been in crisis since Michelle learned David lived in his parent's basement. Allen's wife, Madison, has expressed she is struggling with finding attraction and chemistry with him. Latina couple Juan and Karla may be the biggest shock as the attraction they initially expressed at the altar has all but evaporated, leaving them feeling more like incompatible strangers. During the honeymoon, Juan expressed his happiest moment was when he was hanging out with the other guys, "I actually forgot you were here," he admitted nonchalantly to his bride. Juan's insensitivity incensed Karla, and she committed to making Juan pay for his inconsiderate statement. The couple has yet to rebound from the experience and instead have become less and less committed to the process.

Almost as puzzling as the breakdown with Juan and Karla is Camille and Thomas. Matching a bride and groom who are both of mixed race seemed like a great idea. Camille and Thomas started off their marriage with a common bond unique to their MAFs journey. Fans were excited about the newlyweds and some even suggested they bore a slight physical resemblance. Ironically, the couple the experts assumed would connect the most culturally have experienced the biggest cultural clash since Denver newlyweds; Orion, an independent contractor of Native American descent, and federal budget officer Lauren, a beautiful black woman. Camille complained that Thomas was raised differently, and she didn't relate to him culturally. Camille continuously points out Thomas' lack of 'swag' a term suggesting he didn't benefit from having a more present African American influence in his life.

Lastly, Ikechi and Emem started on a positive note but quickly moved away from their wedding day bliss. Emem is a beautiful, successful, career-driven woman and Ikechi appears hell-bent on dimming her shine. During their housewarming party, Ikechi was asked to describe his bride. He acknowledged her success, but ended his description with the adjective, 'aggressive', insulting Emen and reminding her that many men are intimidated by her success.

MAFs Fans Needed a Holiday Pick-Me-Up This Season

Image from Lifetime

Watching the Chicago couples clash and burn during Christmas, has MAFS fans experiencing the holiday blues. There are numerous success stories producers could've pulled together to celebrate the holiday season. Former Atlanta couple Brianna and Vincent welcomed their second bundle of joy, a beautiful baby boy, in November. Another fan favorite is Armani and Woody from New Orleans, who are the parents of two adorable boys. Ashley and Anthony from season 5 have two beautiful daughters and are happily in love. Of course, audiences are more than familiar with flagship couple Jamie and Doug from the very first season, who also have two children together.

Instead of watching the predictable fallout for Chicago singles, having MAFS after-party host Keisha Knight Pulliam host a holiday special, highlighting the couples who have come through the social experiment and found love after would've been a welcome addition to the holidays.

The Past Three MAFS Seasons Have Been Disappointing for Fans

Image via Nine Network Australia

The last three seasons have sparked outrage over the experts keeping their jobs in the face of their less than effective matchmaking skills. A holiday special showing Pastor Cal and his beautiful wife sitting down in front of a fireplace with Dr. Pepper and her husband roasting marshmallows and drinking hot cocoa while explaining the keys to a successful marriage would've been a welcome option if producers couldn't wrangle former cast members.

Married at First SIght can be streamed on Lifetime.

