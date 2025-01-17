The winds have changed for Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot on the new season of Lifetime's Married at First Sight. After what seemed like a loving and successful first few days of marriage, Ikechi revealed himself to be toxic. Ikechi has spent the entire experiment in Chicago talking down to Emem and blaming her for things she never did. After trying to make a fool of her in front of the rest of the cast, Ikechi has left the apartment entirely. Ikechi's projection and insecurity are the main problems in the marriage. Ikechi Ojore was giving red flags as soon as he saw Emem's success, but after lashing out at his new wife, it is clear that he is not ready to be Married at First Sight.

This season of the popular reality television show Married at First Sight returned to Chicago, with ten new hopefuls set up for marriage after unsuccessful attempts to settle down. Unlike the other contestants, Ikechi chased the show to be on it, throwing Emem and others for a loop. With the dream of a successful marriage in mind, the couples embarked on a journey of discovery about each other and themselves. Unfortunately, some cast members were more close-minded than others, like Ikechi, who shut down after learning of his wife's success.

The Honeymoon Did Not Last For Ikechi and Emem

Image via Lifetime

At the beginning of the season, Ikechi and Emem got along great. During the group honeymoon, the pair became one of the more successful couples. Ikechi was open-minded, even making sexual advances towards his wife. However, it all went downhill once the couple arrived back in Chicago. Ikechi immediately changed when he saw Emem's apartment. It is clear that Emem is successful, and Ikechi is uncomfortable with that. Suddenly, Ikechi began trying to make her feel small. Ikechi went so far as to accuse her of pushing his boundaries with unwanted sexual advances, but when expert Dr. Pia Holec asked him to speak to it further, he backtracked. Ikechi spent most of the season throwing Emem under the bus for their marital problems and making everything her fault. Ikechi tried to make it appear that Emem was responsible for his lack of interest. Despite being one of the happy couples early on, Ikechi's insecurity and accusations have caused tension in his marriage to Emem.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Anniversary Dinner Ends in Tears