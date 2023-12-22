The Big Picture Married At First Sight alum Iris Caldwell is engaged to her boyfriend Cam, and she couldn't be happier.

Caldwell is still a virgin and plans to save herself for marriage, just as she did during her time on the show.

Despite the challenges she faced on Married At First Sight, Caldwell appreciates the growth and wisdom she gained from the experience.

Married At First Sight alum Iris Caldwell has found love again. In an exclusive to PEOPLE, Caldwell shared images of her engagement with her boyfriend, Cam. “I could not be more excited to embark on this next chapter in my life,” she tells PEOPLE. “Loving Cam is the easiest thing I’ve ever done, and our engagement marks the beginning of the latest part of our journey.”

Seeing Caldwell so happy about her engagement to Cam is wonderful given her time on the Lifetime reality series and the tension that happened between her and her then-husband, Keith Manley. Given her history of saving her virginity for marriage, she opened up to PEOPLE about still saving herself for her wedding day, this time for Cam. And after what happened during Married At First Sight, it is nice to see someone who respects that decision for her.

“My faith and values remain unshaken and have led me to my person,” she explains. “From day one, he’s risen to the occasion to respect me, my desires and morals and has never pushed me to compromise on what’s most important to me.” She went on to confirm that she is still a virgin and will be one until they tie the knot! "I could not, for the life of me, wrap my brain around why America was so invested in my sex life and choice to remain a virgin! I’m just as proud today as I was then to say yes — I am still a virgin and will be until I say ‘I Do.’”

Iris Caldwell Gets Second Chance at Love After Married At First Sight

Her time on Married At First Sight was not easy. During her time on the show, she was paired with Keith Manley. Caldwell revealed she'd remained a virgin until her wedding day and was happily awaiting the day she could consummate her marriage with Manley, but her virginity ultimately is what led to Manley deciding to ask for a divorce when Decision Day came around for the two as a couple. He claimed she was emotionally immature when it came to sex, and she later revealed that Manley was uncomfortable with taking her virginity.

During her time on Season 9 of the series, Caldwell says it was a growing opportunity, and she said she appreciates what the show gave her, despite the heartbreak. "I will always appreciate the growth track that MAFS provided and the advice the devoted experts offered me.” Caldwell went on to talk about how the series gave her wisdom. “They all not only gave me wisdom for the TV show, but they also offered valuable lessons for life. I've used that wisdom to reach my next level, and I'm so happy with my personal evolution."

