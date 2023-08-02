The Big Picture Karen Landry confirms in an emotional interview that she and Miles Williams have officially split.

Karen feels that her portrayal on Married at First Sight was unfair and that she was the one committed to the relationship, not Miles.

The couple has been struggling for a while, with cancelled trips and a lack of effort and accountability from Miles contributing to their downfall, according to Karen.

The Married At First Sight franchise has given its fans plenty of content over the years and with that, numerous couples have become beloved. As is the case with many reality dating shows, there's the show that we see play out on screen and then there's the show that takes place afterward as seen through the lens of social media. One couple that became an easy-to-root-for pairing was Karen Landry and Miles Williams from Season 11 in New Orleans. As was the case during their season, life after filming proved to be an up-and-down journey for the two. It appears that that back-and-forth has finally reached its end as Karen confirmed in an interview that she and Miles have officially split.

Karen Gets Emotional Revealing Her Split From Miles

Karen took part in an interview on the Curate for Women Network YouTube channel where she was asked about the status of her relationship with Miles. Karen admitted it's been hard to publicly share the news for multiple reasons, one of which being that “nobody wants to talk about divorce.” The emotion was evident in her voice when discussing how it's difficult to let the public in about a subject that she is still processing. Karen said she's “still recovering from having [my] heart broken.” It sounds like she is still in the recovery process, not just from the split but also from her portrayal in the show.

Karen Said She Got Her ‘Heart Broke’ By Miles

Fans of Married At First Sight will recall the edit that was put together for Karen. It didn't always make her seem like the one who was putting in the effort. She said it was an unfair depiction, “I was the one committed to this relationship.” That season portrayed Miles as the love-hungry one who appeared to be all in on making it work. Karen said that she’s “not the one who woke up one day wanting to change my mind about wanting a romantic relationship,” though she understands that the perception of her isn't going to change. Karen pointed out how when she watched the season back, she felt the show only “showed the bad things.” She even mentioned having things edited out of context.

Karen & Miles Have Been Struggling for Awhile

Image via Lifetime

Prior to this, it was evident that things were not in the best place for these two. Karen confirmed in the interview with the Curate for Women Network YouTube channel that there were two trips they had planned and both trips ended up being cancelled. One was to the Dominican Republic and the second was to Dubai. Karen would later go solo on the trip to Dubai. She cited Miles’ lack of effort and “accountability” for contributing to their downfall. Karen said she feels “bamboozled” by the whole thing, even mentioning that “crippling anxiety” resulted from being in the public eye.

Karen and Miles were one of three couples from Season 11 that stayed together when the season concluded — Amelia and Bennett, and Woody and Amani also chose to remain married at the time. The former are no longer together, but the latter remain happily married. Season 11 gave audiences three couples who were all so easy to root for, but ultimately we’re now left with just one happy ending. Married At First Sight has been in a bit of a funk lately with far more failed pairings than successful ones, which begs the question as to whether or not this process is as effective as it once was.

You can watch Karen Landry's conversation with the Curate for Women Network down below.