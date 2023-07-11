Season 11 in New Orleans brought Married at First Sights fans several favorites, including Woody and Amani, Bennett and Amelia, and Karen and Miles. Miles was known as the lover boy of the group who was eager to find love and start a family. Karen had her heart broken by a longtime ex who had a baby with another woman while they were together. Their journey was rocky from the start, with Karen finding Miles' social media profile the night before their wedding and nearly backing out because she felt his posts were too "emotional." But she said yes at the altar. From there, it was still bumpy. Miles admitted his mental health struggles, and their intimacy lacked. Ultimately, they said yes on Decision Day. But all signs have since pointed to them no longer being a couple. They haven't posted each other on their social media in a year, neither appears to wear their wedding bands, they've canceled couples trips that Karen ended up taking with her friends, and haven't done a YouTube video together either. Recently, both were at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival, but not together, and Miles talked briefly about a separation period, although it's unclear whether they remain separated. Neither has confirmed their relationship status, but it's obvious to many reality tv fans that they are no longer together.

Their ‘MAFS’ Beginning Had All the Red Flags

The New Orleans season of Married at First Sight is arguably one of the last few seasons that seemed to have real potential love matches. Woody and Amani’s whirlwind romance was fun to watch, and Bennett and Amelia’s quirkiness made them super lovable as well (RIP to their marriage). Miles and Karen, however, had the bumpiest start on the season. Karen discovered Miles’s Instagram the day before the wedding, which is a big no-no. After all, the whole point of the series is the idea of two total strangers meeting at the altar to make the experiment work. The second we see a person’s face it is 100% likely that opinions will begin to form. This fact is only doubled by the nature of social media where anyone can judge any post. She saw his Instagram and decided that he was too emotional for her from his posts, and she hadn’t even met him. It was an unfortunate incident that affected Karen’s approach to the experiment entirely. She was closed off because of what she had seen prior and due to the age difference between the two of them. He was 26 at the time, and she was 30. They had a lot of work cut out for their marriage.

Miles, on the other hand, was clearly excited about his new wife, and was clearly determined to break down her walls. He spoke honestly about his mental health issues with Karen, which made her uncomfortable initially, and she was honest with him about her hesitations. Miles forged ahead anyway, and between his determination and the experts' counseling, Karen began to open up to him. Ironically, the pandemic is what kept them together, as it caused the experiment's time to be extended from the usual 8 weeks to 16 weeks. This gave Karen more time to warm up to Miles, which allowed them both to say yes on Decision Day.

Are the Rumors True About ‘MAFS’ Couple Miles & Karen?

After Decision Day the couple seemed very happy. They made joint posts on Instagram charting their adventures and milestones in their relationship. But their social media posts featuring one another have since ceased. In 2021 Miles posted on his Instagram stories that he needed a break from social media to focus on his mental health. This kind of post is relatively normal, especially given the nature of social media and the effects it can have on our psyches. What did pique fans' interest in his and Karen’s marital status was the remainder of the post, which stated that their publicly planned trip to Punta Cana was canceled. One would think that a trip with a loved one would be helpful in the mental health arena, so naturally the speculations began.

Both Miles and Karen shut down those rumors, and they died down for a while. The rumor mill did begin swirling again thanks to social media detectives. Miles became noticeably missing from Karen’s social media, and Karen had already been noticeably absent from his. He did post well wishes for her birthday when it came up, and Karen celebrated her birthday with friends only. Despite this, the couple continued to deny the rumors, and in an appearance on Tabitha Brown’s Couch Conversations, fans gained a little insight from Karen. She shared how Miles supported her in her own mental health journey, stating, “I learned I had a lot of anxiety. So with how I grew up – my family deep south, traditional – mental health is not something that’s talked about. Having a partner like Miles who is this huge mental health advocate [was new]... I opened up to him about all of these concerns, which was hard for me.” This revelation should have given hope to fans, but the other signs still remained.

The Latest With ‘MAFS’ Karen and Miles

Both Karen and Miles were in attendance at the ESSENCE Festival 2023. However, they were not seen together much, if at all. Miles was on a panel about men's issues, and mentioned that he had gone through a separation with his wife. A huge admission to make at such a public event. After hearing Miles share this, combined with the fact that the two no longer follow each other on social media, it seems likely that the death knell of their marriage is not much further along on the horizon.

Karen has been focused on traveling and promoting her new cookbook. She does mention her husband in the book, but not much else. Only time will tell whether they have overcome their odds.