It is no secret that Season 18 of Married at First Sight on Lifetime has been less than smooth sailing for the couples. Suffice to say, the whole season has been a hot mess. Between the fights and cheating, finding people to root for on this reality show is hard. However, the last few episodes proved that Karla Juarez is a diamond in the rough.

The experts on Married at First Sight try to bring together couples who, despite their differences, could find love. Karla is married to Juan Franco, and although the pair have had issues getting on the same page, they always have love and respect for each other. Unfortunately, this made them one of the more boring couples on the show. Compared to the cheating and couple swap, it seems Karla and Juan were a match made in heaven. Between the two, however, it is Karla who stands out despite Juan's new flashy mustache.

'Married at First Sight's Karla Is Always Authentic

Image via Lifetime

Firstly, Karla is authentically herself in everything she does. Unlike other couples, she refuses to change who she is to meet someone else's requirements. With Allen Slovick and Thomas McDonald, for example, both men found themselves changing who they were to try to get the approval of their partners. Karla never changes; instead, she tries to help find common ground with Juan when they are on different pages. Karla is interested in energies and spirituality, which she has brought to Juan and her marriage. Although he does not quite understand it, he appreciates what it all means to her. Another example of Karla's authenticity is shown in a game at the couples retreat where the majority agreed that Karla was more open about her sexuality than the others, and she happily agreed. Between spirituality, quitting her job, and open communication, it is clear that Karla is secure and loves herself.

Karla and Juan Are Honest With Each Other on 'Married at First Sight'