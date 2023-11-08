The Big Picture The Denver season of Married At First Sight shows potential with well-matched couples, but drama arises when one groom is left abandoned at the altar.

A hairstylist involved in the show expressed grievances on TikTok, stating that her work won't be seen on a national scale despite accepting less pay for the exposure.

Rumors suggest that the runaway bride plans on suing Lifetime for using her likeness, potentially due to her voice being heard on the show. Viewers will have to wait for more information.

Married At First Sight is a marriage experiment that brings two strangers together meet and get married at the altar. They get married for an eight-week trial marriage. At the end of the experiment, each participant has to decide whether they want to stay married or get divorced. The couples are matched by “Experts” who theoretically match them based on their personalities, wants, and non-negotiables. The past several seasons have been a major bust, but the Denver season has potential based on the weddings seen so far. The couples seem to be well-matched for now, but fans have yet to see them on their honeymoon. There was a major bit of drama that has, so far, defined the season 17 of the series.

This season takes place in Denver, and there was one groom who was left abandoned at the altar. Michael Shiakallis was supposed to get married to an unnamed bride, but was left at the altar. Lifetime has marketed the “runaway bride” to death, making it the focal point of the season’s premiere episodes. In recent seasons the couples have not been great, leading many MAFS fans to feel annoyed by the expert's decisions, which felt more like an opportunity to create drama, rather than making matches based on personality. Now that they’ve had their first couple not get married, this plot point has revived interest and has viewers excited to see how everything will play out. While this is a great marketing opportunity for the series, there is also a downside to it, and it’s one that not many of those watching would consider.

‘MAFS’ Runaway Bride Left Michael Shiakallis and Her Hair Stylist At the Altar

The Hair Stylist Aired Her ‘MAFS’ Grievances on TikTok Before Taking the Video Down

The MAFSFan Instagram account shared a TikTok video that featured the Runaway Bride’s hairstylist, Amy. In the video (which has now but taken down from TikTok, but is still on the MAFSFan page) she shares her story. She has been waiting since January, per the requirements of her non-disclosure agreement, to share photos of the hairstyle she created for the bride who was supposed to marry Michael. Now, because the bride ran away, her work will not be seen on the national scale as she was promised. This would not be an issue, except for the fact that she took less pay than she normally would because the “exposure” would be enough to boost her business. No exposure means no business boost, leaving Amy high and dry after months of waiting.

Married At First Sight pays for the weddings, which is probably a major draw for the people applying to get married on the show. According to an article by writer Samantha Lee, MAFS pays in full for the venue, bridal clothing, and photographers. When it comes to things like make-up and hair, however, they accept sponsorships. These so-called sponsorships essentially allow the network to underpay these vendors, counting the show’s exposure as free marketing at a high value. While there isn’t much more known about MAFS financials to confirm Lee’s assertions, the TikTok video posted by the hairstylist supports that portion of information. The video is difficult to watch as it’s clear that she was excited by this huge opportunity enough to accept exposure as pay. Lifetime should reimburse her for her troubles, but given what we know about the wild west landscape of reality TV production, it's highly unlikely they'll do the right thing. If anyone has a reason to sue the network, it would be Amy.

In the now-deleted video, she also mentioned that the Runaway Bride plans on suing Lifetime. The rumor is that the Runaway Bride is suing the network for using her likeness on the show. This doesn’t make much sense, as her face is never seen. The most of her that is seen in the episode shows her veil covering her hair. The only words heard from her are the ones said to Michael at the altar. It’s possible that if she is suing them for using her likeness, it’s primarily because of viewers hearing her voice, which is an identifier for some. All of this, of course, is internet rumor and speculation, but given that Amy the hairstylist mentioned it without giving too much info due to the NDA she signed, so there may be some truth to it. For now, viewers will have to wait the way Michael had to wait for his new match; for an undetermined amount of time.