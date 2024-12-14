Married at First Sight is where singles agree to marry partners chosen for them by a team of relationship experts. Looking forward to a perfect match, they meet their mates for the first time on their wedding day. On the other hand, Love Is Blind is where singles try to find a match and fall in love – without ever seeing each other face-to-face, with emotional connection attempting to conquer physical attraction. There have been 18 seasons of the former and seven of the latter, but fans have started realizing a pattern in both these shows: failed relationships and unnecessary drama added by the producers to keep the viewers hooked. But after watching several seasons, I’ve started to question whether they truly offer hope for love or simply build false expectations for both participants and viewers like me.

With the actual concept of finding love based on personality and not looks, viewers must understand that these are specifically designed sets and do not resemble the real-world challenges any normal couple might be facing. How can anyone be expected to thrive in the real world when their love story was engineered for entertainment value? Another thing to note is that these couples are constantly monitored. I can’t help but feel that some participants aren’t showing their true selves. Instead, they’re performing for the cameras, adjusting their behavior to maintain a favorable public image. If even their personalities are curated for an audience, how can their love stories be authentic? As much as I enjoy the guilty pleasure of watching a dating show mess like Love Is Blind, I can’t ignore how they paint an overly simplistic picture of what it means to find and sustain a partnership. While they might be entertaining, we need to remind ourselves that these shows are primarily about creating drama, not long-lasting love.

Putting Fame Before Love Is a Growing Trend

Close

One of the most glaring issues is the questionable motives of some contestants. Take Love Is Blind, for example, where cast members have been accused of prioritizing fame over genuine connections. Nick Dorka’s infamous note declaring his desire to be "the most famous person ever on Love Is Blind" sparked widespread backlash, with co-contestants calling out his behavior both on and off-camera. Hannah Jiles accused Nick of hypocrisy for publicly asking fans to avoid trolling her while privately engaging with hurtful comments online. The season also showcased Leo Braudy’s questionable intentions. After an abrupt shift in affection from Hannah to Brittany Wisniewski, he proposed, only for their relationship to dissolve shortly after filming. During the reunion, Leo admitted his primary disappointment was not spending more time with other cast members, leaving fans questioning whether he ever sought a genuine connection.

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight faced its own controversy with contestant Michelle Tomblin. Accused of being a “producer plant,” Michelle’s harsh criticisms of her match, David Trimble, fueled drama and divided fans. Though their pairing seemed promising on paper, Michelle’s disdain for David’s living situation overshadowed their potential compatibility. As a result, their marriage unraveled before it even began. These examples highlight a recurring pattern: contestants who may be more interested in airtime and public attention than forming meaningful relationships.

How Real Is Reality TV?

Image via Lifetime

While these shows market themselves as social experiments, they often veer into manufactured drama. In recent seasons, both Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight have faced criticism for prioritizing entertainment over authenticity. Producers reportedly manipulate situations, from casting inflammatory personalities to orchestrating conflicts, creating a version of reality that serves their narrative rather than the participants’ experiences. For instance, MAFS Season 17 in Denver ended with no successful couples, leaving fans disillusioned and questioning whether the show’s original mission had been abandoned. Sneak peeks of Season 18, set in Chicago, suggest more drama-filled episodes with limited focus on fostering genuine connections.

The inherent pressure of finding love on national television adds to the complexity. Weddings on Married at First Sight are highly publicized, creating stress that can hinder relationships from thriving. Under constant surveillance, participants may feel compelled to perform for the cameras, compromising their authenticity. With such high stakes, the divorce rate among reality show couples often surpasses that of the general population, further challenging the idea that these experiments lead to lasting partnerships. I have also seen how social media could play a major role in these shows, as every show has its own Instagram handle where they drop updates, gossip, and what to expect next, causing a constant stir among the viewers. However, has anyone thought about how it could backfire as well? The idea of being relevant on social media and being in the news might cause certain contestants to act in a way or say something newsworthy, which in fact might not even be true.

A Guilty Pleasure but With Caution

Image via Netflix

While shows like Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind provide compelling entertainment, they also paint an overly simplistic picture of love and relationships. The curated drama, fame-seeking contestants, and manipulated situations raise questions about their authenticity and long-term impact on viewers. As fans, it’s crucial to remember that these shows are designed primarily for entertainment. While they might offer fleeting moments of romance, the reality they present is far removed from the challenges and complexities of building a relationship in the real world.

As a viewer and a hopeless romantic, I often find myself captivated by the enchanting sets and scenarios these shows create, imagining what it would be like to experience such moments. Yet, I always remind myself that these seemingly perfect scenes are meticulously crafted by a team of crew members, rather than being the sole product of the couple’s relationship.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix, while Married at First Sight can be viewed on Hulu.