Part one of the Married at First Sight Chicago reunion informed fans that, surprisingly, David Trimble and Madison Myers are still going strong. Not only did the two show up for the reunion holding hands, but they also revealed they moved in together. To David's ex-wife Michelle Tomblin's chagrin, the couple didn't move into David's parents' basement, nor did he prove his alleged 'hobosexual' nature by moving into her place. Instead, the couple purchased an investment property together and are happily embracing a bright future together.

David didn't take things as far as Emem's new fiancé by proposing to get married during the reunion, but the couple did show up both wearing "promise" rings and remained tight-lipped about the symbolism behind the rings. As with any couple that finds love in the face of scandal, not everyone is on board for the Michelle and David train. Several Married at First Sight alumni spoke out on social media, suggesting the couple were destined for failure because of the way they got together. Mark Maher, aka Mark the Shark, from the Boston season was one of the loudest voices on social media criticizing the couple.Married at First Sight

Mark Maher Says There's No Excuse for David and Michelle's Low Class PDA

Image from Lifetime

According to Mark, his issue wasn't with David or Madison being unfulfilled or even unhappy in their marriages. After the viral clip of David and Madison flirting suggestively over dessert about their morning-after experience, Mark left a comment under the post labeling the exchange disgusting. "When I first watched this season, I thought Madison was really hot. But the thing that was cringey about that exchange is the fact that they knew Allen was going to see it, the rest of the cast was going to see it, but even more importantly, their friends and family were going to see it. It's not the fact that they were attracted to each other. I know what it feels like to be in their situation from being on the show, but to do that in front of the cameras was a bad look," Mark explained.

If anyone should've been able to offer David and Madison grace, it would've been another MAF alum with an experience similar to Mark's during his Boston season. Mark was paired with Lindsey and almost immediately toxic sparks started flying. Lindsey was extremely condescending and often very blunt with her words, leaving Mark and her other cast mates offended. Unlike David's wife Michelle, Lindsey would deliver scathing insults but then flip and show a vulnerable side, which gave Mark enough hope to remain open to the marriage. The two constantly ended up at odds, but Lindsey did show interest in trying to make things work on occasion. When it came down to decision day, Mark and Lindsey both agreed to try to work things out. Unfortunately, less than six months after filming, the two had several additional blowups and decided to go their separate ways.

Mark saw the Chicago season as much more hostile than his season. "I don't think Michelle was into David, look wise, personality wise or anything. It just wasn't for her. I think David was initially into Michelle, but I also think he was attracted to Madison out the gate on the honeymoon. I don't think Madison was into Allen 100%, maybe a little bit at the beginning, but over the season David seemed to grow on her, especially as he saw how he was with Michelle. But I don't see Madison and David as a couple that will last," he says.

Pastor Cal Referred To Ikechi And Emem As Art vs Science

Image via Lifetime

When asked for his thoughts on the other toxic couple for the Chicago season, Ikechi and Emem, he said that was the first time the experts got something right. "Pastor Cal said it best, they are science and art. That was spot on," he agreed.

David wasn't the only MAFS fave that spoke out about David and Madison's forbidden love. Amani Aliyya is one half of one of MAFs biggest success stories. She and her husband Woody Randall met during the New Orleans MAFs season and were inseparable from the start. The two have been married five years and have two beautiful boys. Amani posted her disappointment in both David and Madison on an IG clip showing the couple fawning over one another.

Despite the negative backlash, David and Madison showed up as a united front at the reunion. During a break between scenes, David assured Madison that the two of them would be OK and others had no idea what was really going on with them. Madison relaxed in David's confidence, and they remained unbreakable throughout reunion host Kevin Frazier's judgmental questions and comments. As far as Mark the Shark, he had one more piece of advice for David that had nothing to do with his relationship. "Also, David needs to change his IG name. He definitely isn't a shark. MAFS only has one and that's MTS," he laughs, referencing himself. Married at First Sight is available to stream on Hulu.