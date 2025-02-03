Personal trainer Michael Morency was a fan favorite on Married At First Sight Boston Season 14. Michael was paired with Jasmina Outar, but the newlyweds were never able to connect. Jasmina immediately friend-zoned Michael, claiming she didn't feel a physical attraction to him. Michael remained optimistic and kept trying to persuade Jasmina to give their pairing a chance. Working as a fledgling full-time personal trainer, it was clear Michael was not the Daddy Warbucks that Jasmina was hoping would meet her at the altar, but he was genuine in his desire for marriage and connection. Although Michael gave the relationship his all, the reality star did keep the fact that he lived with two female roommates from his bride, suspecting she wouldn't understand their platonic relationship. In the end, Jasmina admitted that she just didn't feel a spark with Michael and there wasn't enough meat on the bone for her to say anything other than "no" on decision day.

Michael's authenticity and desire for love made him a favorite with female viewers of the show. His six-pack abs, coupled with his positive attitude in the face of rejection, made him one of the most eligible bachelors in the MAFS franchise. Michael stays connected with fans on his social media pages, chronicling his personal fitness journey along with encouragement he shares with his clients. "Physical strength is probably 5% of what it takes to reach your fitness goals and really get to the next level. It's 95% mental..which means intentionally exposing yourself to discomfort and pain as often as possible to strengthen that muscle that says, keep going", reads one of his motivational posts.

Michael Morency Is Happy to Be a Dad

Three years after Michael left decision day as a divorced man, he announced he is expecting his first child in 2025. He posted a photo of a blue baseball cap that says 'DAD EST. 2025' sitting next to a pink cap that says 'MOM EST. 2025'. The second photo on the post shows a beautiful woman seated on Michael's lap with the caption, "life update". Michael's fellow Boston MAFS bachelor, Mark Maher aka Mark the Shark, expressed his happiness for his friend in the comments. "My Man! Congrats brother - I wish you and @angieclemente_ all the love in the world and a happy and healthy baby."

Michael's news confirms MAFS fans' belief that a good man or woman will inevitably find their happily ever after, regardless of the outcome of their time on the show.