Paige Banks' experience on the 12th season of Married at First Sight was far from pleasant; her relationship with Chris Williams was a major red flag from the get-go, with Williams casually disregarding Banks' feelings from the very first episode until the end. As expected, their relationship met its demise, and the two ultimately decided to separate ways on Decision Day. Several years later, Banks has managed to turn her situation around, living her best life since. Apart from her relationship with boyfriend Justin apparently going stronger, the two are expecting a baby on the way, which is something Banks "had been yearning for."

Banks Finally Found Her Happily Ever After

As someone who is evidently after a genuine connection, it was not a surprise that one of Banks' ultimate goals was finding someone she could share her life with. In a statement (via PEOPLE), the Married at First Sight alum, 27, shares about the first time she found out she was expecting a baby with Justin.

"This is the start of a new chapter for me. I saw the two lines come across the test and I was shocked, happy, and anxious all at the same time," said Banks. "I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for."

The mom-to-be also stated that she's "grateful" to have someone join her in this new chapter of her life. "Every time I rub my belly or I experience some crazy morning sickness (that doesn’t just happen in the morning), I know that my beautiful angel is forming inside of me and ready to make its entrance earthside soon," she continued. "I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person, my safe space, my confidante, and most importantly, my best friend. Life isn’t always easy, but doing it with you makes things so worthwhile, and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love."

Aside from her heartfelt statement, the reality star also announced her pregnancy via her Instagram account, sharing two photos of her and Justin holding sonogram photos, which she accompanied by a 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse.

What Happened During Season 12?

It was obvious from day one that Banks and Williams were not a match made in heaven. Banks just wasn't Williams' type, and he didn't fail to let everyone know about it. It was also clear that Williams just wasn't a guy fit for a marriage (and that Banks deserved better), but some of the audiences were also blaming Banks for sticking around. Fortunately, Banks chose to end her relationship with Williams, and her life has gotten better since.