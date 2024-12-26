Married at First Sight alum Jasmine Secret has found love again! Secret first appeared on Married at First Sight Season 16, which premiered on January 4, 2024, with her then-husband Airris Williams. However, the two of them called it quits due to several disagreements about their intimate lives. But Secret has moved on from the past and is ready to walk down the aisle once again!

The former reality TV star recently took to Instagram to share that she has gotten engaged. Secret posted a series of photos featuring her fiancé and showing off her brand-new diamond ring. The caption of her post reads: “Effortlessly in love with you.” The news comes a week after Secret posted a video of a mystery man proposing to her. And while she has finally revealed her fiancé’s face, she chose not to disclose his name or tag his Instagram account for now.

The secrecy comes as no surprise though, because after her split with Williams, Secret has kept her dating life private. During the Married at First Sight Season 16 reunion, she revealed that she was dating someone but refused to say who it was. She did the same during her appearance on Married at First Sight Season 18 Kickoff Special, after being asked for an update on her romantic life.

'MAFS' Brides Once Made a Pact Not To Discuss Intimacy

Since its premiere in 2014, Married at First Sight has featured couples trying to navigate what it’s like to marry a total stranger. Rachel Gordillo, who got married to José San Miguel Jr. during Married at First Sight Season 13, has revealed what really goes on behind the scenes on the reality show. In an interview with US Weekly back in April 2024, Gordillo revealed that all the brides during her season formed a pact to avoid discussing their sex lives on camera.

The former reality star shared that the ladies became close friends during their bachelorette parties and created a group chat. Several cast members, including Rachel, worked in education and felt discussing intimate details on camera could impact their careers. So, they all agreed to stop talking about it altogether. However, their plans didn’t remain under wraps for long. According to Gordillo, someone leaked the information to the producers, who then confronted the ladies on their wedding day.

While none of the marriages from Season 13 lasted, including Gordillo’s, the reality star revealed that she still shares a good relationship with her fellow brides. Gordillo and Miguel Jr. filed for divorce in December 2021 after almost eight months of marriage. In a joint statement to US Weekly, the former couple shared that they had tried to make their marriage work, but had realized that they were better off going their separate ways. “The Married at First Sight journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner,” they added. Married at First Sight Season 18 is currently airing Tuesdays on Lifetime. Episodes are also available to stream on Discovery +.

