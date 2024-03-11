The Big Picture Becca and Austin were the only initially happy couple but their marriage quickly fell apart.

Brennan emotionally abused Emily the entire season, and their dynamic was uncomfortable to watch.

Season 17 of MAFS was the most disappointing due to toxic behavior, conflict, and unusual censorship issues among the couples.

Season 17 of Married at First Sight was undeniably the biggest failure in the history of the reality series. Aside from the initial wedding decor, the only thing beautiful about this season was the city’s picturesque backdrop of Denver, Colorado, and the best part about Decision Day is that audiences no longer have to watch the train-wreck marriages of Austin and Becca, Brennan and Emily, and Claire and Cameron.

The shocking runaway bride from the wedding episode set the tone for one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. With gaslighting and emotional manipulation being the status quo within the group, it was surprising to see Becca and Austin decide to stay married even after separating from a painful argument just before decision day. The bigger shock was seeing the entire group argue about their experiences with one another in an explosive group meeting.

Becca and Austin's Decision to Stay Together Isn't Enough to Sustain a Marriage

After hitting an early roadblock because of their religious beliefs, Becca and Austin struggled to get their relationship back on track. Becca accused Austin of not being authentic or affectionate when the cameras weren’t around, and Austin retreated into his passive-aggressive stance and pulled away from his bride a little more each day. The final two weeks of the experiment Becca spent wiping away tears and Austin completely retreated totally. They were the only couple that started excited about one another with good memories to pull from for balance in times of trouble.

Seeing them both choose to stay married was unexpected, but what was even more shocking was their marriage unraveling at the final group date with the other couples. Becca had a solemn wake-up call once the dopamine rush wore off completely. After learning Austin and Brennan went out with one of their producers, Emily felt it was clear that she couldn’t trust her husband. She confronted him in front of the entire group and decided to absolve their marriage, conceding to the idea that they didn’t belong together. After leaving the meeting with the experts, Austin nervously said, “We’ve got a lot of work to do.” Becca nodded in agreement as the two walked off camera seeming a bit shell-shocked.

Emotional Abuse Plagued Brennan and Emily's Marriage on 'MAFS'

Emily and Brennan were hands down the most difficult couple to watch this season. Every scene was a repeat of Brennan holding back disgust at Emily while she attempted to win her over. A bit accident-prone, Emily ended up with severely matted hair on the honeymoon. It was so bad that she had to cut her hair drastically. Brennan seemed shocked at her transformation and quietly unhappy. Immediately after the honeymoon, Brennan was unable to hide not being physically attracted to Emily.

In one of the most cringe expert visits to date with Pastor Cal, Brennan refuses to voice why he isn’t attracted to Emily, using the excuse of trying to protect Emily. His mentally abusive behavior continued throughout the relationship as Emily’s repeated efforts to connect consistently fell on impenetrable ground. Brennan used everything in his arsenal to get Emily’s focus to shift from their marriage too, just to being amicable with one another until decision day. Because his words were never direct, Emily was confused about everything and continued trying to win him over.

On a couple's trip, Emily fell off a four-wheeler and injured herself badly. To his credit, Brennan did his best to make Emily comfortable and stayed while she was recovering. Unfortunately, as soon as she recovered, Emily feeling connected to Brennan because of his treatment during her accident, attempted once again to convince him to give their relationship a chance. Brennan was even more turned off and shut down completely. By the time the couple made it to Decision Day, both were brimming with anger and resentment. Brennan was tight-lipped but continued insisting that everything he did during the marriage was to protect Emily. The experts encouraged him to take accountability, but after going back and forth, Pastor Cal reached an unprecedented boiling point and called BS on Brennan’s excuses.

Claire and Cameron Hide Secrets on 'MAFS'

Claire and Cameron were the most mysterious couple this season. They decided to separate after the honeymoon, but didn’t offer substantial conflict that would explain the rift in their marriage. Claire claimed she was attracted to Cameron, but she just didn’t understand the way he communicated. Cameron seemed convinced that Claire was going to break his heart and was focused on protecting himself from getting hurt in the process. After politely opting for a divorce on Decision Day, the two went their separate ways until the explosive group meet-up.

After Claire shared with Becca that Austin, Cameron and Brennan went out with a member of the production staff, all three couples began arguing. Cameron revealed that he’d been silenced during the entire relationship with Claire giving him a list of what he could not say on camera. Cameron’s explosive rant revealed Claire told him that she wasn’t attracted to him, and he alluded to their being more secrets he was required to hold by her.

Michael And Chloe Remain in Limbo

After getting a late start, Michael and Chloe haven’t made it to their Decision Day, but watch the backlash from the other couples in amazement. Season 17 proved to be the first for many things, including a volatile meet-up after decision day when the divorced couples spewed insults at one another, resulting in another couple falling victim to divorce. This is also the first season that multiple brides and grooms have attempted to manipulate the process by censoring what their significant others said on camera. Brennan, Austin, and Claire repeatedly asked their spouses not to say certain things on camera so that they wouldn’t come across as unfavorable to the loyal MAFS fan base.

Season 17 of 'MAFS' Was a Trainwreck

The Denver season proved there are internal issues with Married at First Sight. The experts' frustration, coupled with the disappointment from fans and the toxic behavior of the couples, is proof that the show needs a re-cast of the experts and perhaps a restructuring of the process. Although some fans are holding out hope for Michael and Chloe, it’s unlikely their union will survive because of their extreme differences and expectations.

In addition to their personal hurdles, witnessing their cast mates' marriages crash and burn around them can’t offer much optimism for their own. After Michael was abandoned at the altar by the experts' first choice, it would've been best for the continuity of the show to re-cast him on another season. Forcing the marriage late without properly vetting a new bride will more than likely result in Michael being disappointed twice in one season.

Whether Michael feels rejection for the second time remains to be seen, but what is certain is season 17 is the most dysfunctional season of Married at First Sight to date. The season started with disaster and got progressively worse over the six weeks, with four out of the five couples not living together and ultimately leaving with many more emotional scars than they showed up with on their wedding day.

Married at First Sight can be streamed on Lifetime.

