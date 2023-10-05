The Big Picture MAFS Season 17 is set in Denver, offering a new cultural backdrop compared to the previous season in Nashville.

Dr. Pia Holec joins Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper as an expert, replacing Dr. Viviana Coles.

The show's history of failed matches and self-destruction is expected to continue, but viewers can't resist the entertaining train wrecks.

This Fall, viewers will be tuned in to Colorado for more than Deion Sander's passionate coaching style with the University of Colorado Boulder football team as Lifetime's uber-popular reality series Married at First Sight is headed for the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado for Season 17. MAFS fans are notorious for balancing the need to satisfy their fix for hopeless romanticism against the sheer enjoyment of witnessing reality train wrecks crash and burn on primetime television. While Twitter and YouTube comments consistently crucify MAFS producers for their lackluster matchmaking abilities; ratings are usually highest when the couples implode from toxicity early on. After a painfully long and drawn-out Season 16, which didn't yield any real love matches, season 17 is jumping right into the drama with one bride changing her mind before she walks down the aisle. Here's what to expect from the upcoming season.

Dr. Pia Holec is Added as an Official Expert for MAFS Season 17

Dr. Pia Holec (MAFS) Lifetime

Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper will return as the resident relationship advisors joined by newly appointed full-time expert, Dr. Pia Holec. Holec has been a familiar face over the previous two seasons, but hasn't had an opportunity to gel with fans and establish her signature contribution style alongside Dr. Pepper and Dr. Call. Holec replaced Dr. Viviana Coles who left in season 14. If Dr. Pia is anything like her predecessor, she'll waffle between agreeing with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal but will keep her input with the couples to a minimum. Two years ago, fans were shocked to learn Pastor, filmmaker, and executive producer, DeVon Franklin (also the ex-husband of actress Meagan Good) would be joining the show as an expert, but instead, he made a few brief appearances before dropping back into obscurity in the MAFS world. Hopefully, the addition of Dr. Holec will allow for more involvement with each couple throughout the experiment instead of leaving the couples to self-destruct mid-honeymoon as often is the trajectory of the show.

Meet the Couples

Image via HE DELACASTROS COLORADO WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHERS

The culture in Denver promises to be night and day compared to last season's couples from Nashville. While Nashville was settled against a country backdrop, Denver is known for being one of the most affluent cities in the U.S. known for its beautiful sunny days and urban sophistication. Adversely Denver doesn't offer the same ethnic diversity as some cities which is also reflected in the latest cast. While official bios are not yet released for MAFS season 17, the couples consist of: Emily & Brennan, Clare & Cameron, Becca & Austin, and Lauren & Orion.

Michael appears to the jilted groom who scores the misfortune of being paired with his intended bride, Chloe, who has a case of cold feed and seemingly doesn't make it down the aisle to be photographed for a wedding picture. The released trailer plays like a mystery short with several brides and grooms voicing anxiety over marrying a stranger. Weddings are usually accompanied by jitters, anxiety, and even cold feet but after 17 seasons garnering nearly a million views per episode, it's almost impossible to fathom why unsure singles continue signing up for social experiment.

Will Season 17 Have a Successful Marriage?

Image by Annamaria Ward, Lifetime

Every season singles have hopeful conversations with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal about their commitment to marriage by any means necessary and attempt to convince friends and family that physical appearance and chemistry take a backseat to compatibility and shared interests. In less than three episodes hopeful narratives turn to disgusted confessionals as they realize that physical appearance is almost always a dealbreaker when it comes to marriage, and compatibility isn't determined by a test given by resident experts. Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper stand by helplessly as the couples they had such high hopes for verbally attack each other for six to eight weeks before opting to add "divorced" to their life accomplishments and leave the show to rejoin the single and looking lifestyle. On the rare occasion that the couple finds kismet and ends up making a connection, it's unclear if the success is due to Pastor Cal and Dr. Peppers insight or simply a fluke of nature.

Either way, audiences are buckled in and ready for the ride Lifetime will be offering on October 18th for the next season. With as many failures as the show continues to rack up, it's clear audiences are more entertained by watching couples with even less in common than themselves attempt to break the marriage code. If nothing else Thursday nights on Lifetime continue to be a source for entertainment, even if they don't restore our belief in love at first sight.