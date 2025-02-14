Married At First Sight Season 18 star David Trimble is under fire after the heated confrontation between him and Madison Myers’s husband, Allen Slovick. The tension between the two men came to a boil during the February 11, 2025 episode of the reality series where David admitted that he felt a stronger bond with Madison than with his own wife, Michelle Tomblin. And his statement has upset not only Allen but the audience as well.

Many fans of the show have taken to Reddit to express their frustration and David and Madison’s betrayal of their respective spouses. According to one user, David is “officially the worst groom in MAFS history.” Many others agreed with the sentiment and called the reality star out for downplaying Allen’s concerns and lying to his face. One fan took to the comment to declare Madison and David perfect for each other. “They are both very dishonest, fake liars,” they added.

By the end of the conversation, Allen was so frustrated that he told David to go for Madison because he wanted nothing to do with her any longer. Earlier in the episode, Madison and David had a conversation where she admitted her feelings for him. During the scene, Madison confesses that she likes David more than her husband, which is why she has been having doubts about her marriage. What’s worse is that David agreed with her and admitted that he got along with everyone on the show except his wife.

‘Married At First Sight’ Alums Write Love Letters to Their Partners

Married At First Sight Season 18 might have had a rough start, but the franchise has had its fair share of successful marriages over the years. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, many fan-favorite couples from the show have shared letters to their partners with US Weekly. This includes Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from MAFS Season 1, whose marriage has been going strong for a decade. In her letter, Jamie tells Otis that while she initially assumed they wouldn’t last, she wouldn’t want to raise four children with anyone else but him.

The list also includes Season 11 Stars Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya who have been together for 5 years now. “I fall in love with you a little bit more every day,” writes Amalia. In Response, Woody’s letter talks about how Amalia is his best friend, a partner in crime, and the “reason for every smile” on his face.

MAFS Season 8 stars Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller have also written to each other. They've expressed how thankful they are to be celebrating their 6th Valentine’s Day together. AJ took the opportunity to thank Steph for her unwavering support in everything he does and Steph, too, didn't hold back from letting her husband know how excited she is to celebrate many more years of love with him.