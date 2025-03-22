Married at First Sight has delivered some great content on Lifetime over the years. Yet, recently, the hit reality show has stopped being the phenomenon it once was. Season 18 continued this pattern until Madison Myers and David Trimble got called out for sneaking around, making all the repetitive lead-up worth it. I hate to say it, but Myers and Trimble's affair provided some of the most gripping drama the show has seen in years.

It is no secret that Married at First Sight has had some difficulty in the last few seasons. Between disastrous pairings and couples making up their own storylines, it seemed like the Married at First Sight experiment was losing some of its momentum. The experts were called out for their inability to make suitable pairs. Ultimately, including the cheating scandal, two successful relations emerged from within the cast of Season 18 of Married at First Sight.

Season 18 Got Off To A Rocky Start