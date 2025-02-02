It's no secret that Season 18 of the Lifetime reality show Married at First Sight has been full of drama. The most significant issue this season has been mismatched pairings, specifically with two couples. Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble instantly lacked chemistry, while Madison Myers and Allen Slovick never moved past the fact that Allen is not her type. A couple swap is inevitable for Season 18 of Married at First Sight, and the pairs are already noticeable.

Lifetime has been teasing the couple swap since the beginning, and now, at the end of the experiment, it is clear that there will be a couple swap for the first time on Married at First Sight. None of the couples have succeeded except for Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons. Karla Juarez and Juan Franco are plagued with issues, as are Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot. David, Michelle, Madison, and Allen were the most apparent mismatches, but the couple swap could change all of that.

Madison and David Have Been Getting Along Since the Beginning