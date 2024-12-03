Married at First Sight has made its way to the Windy City for Season 18, and one man is trying to make his marriage work even as it is blowing away in the wind. David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin are the couple with the most drama so far. David is a family guy who helps his parents, but Michelle only sees the negatives. Despite Michelle shutting him down constantly, David does not give up on them. David is a good guy who loves his family and deserves a wife who would work with him to make a marriage.

Season 18 of Married at First Sight first saw David and Michelle at their wedding, where David introduced himself to Michelle's parents even before she knew his name. Right off the bat, he cares about what her parents think. However, their first conversation leads Michelle to break down after realizing what she got herself into. Right from the start, their marriage is rocky.

David Helps His Family by Living at Home

Close

David is a family man, which Michelle does not understand. David lets Michelle know very early on that he lives in his parent's basement to help pay off their mortgage. Michelle fixates on this and shuts down completely. To her, living with family as an adult is unimaginable. David also has two jobs and has the means to move out, but Michelle has decided that he is not independent, even though David and everyone in his life have told her otherwise. David loves his family and is trying to provide for them like he would with Michelle if she gave him a chance.

Married at First Sight puts people into difficult situations, but they know marriage is hard work. David tries to please his wife with the limited information he has from Michelle. Michelle knows it is unfair to David and herself that she has shut down, but she does not put work into opening up. Michelle and David's relationship is failing, and although much of it is the fault of a poor match, David is trying. Michelle stops herself from getting to know David. Yet, David smiles and pushes on, checking in on her.

David Is the Only One Working To Fix the Marriage

Michelle gets frustrated that David is checking in and blows him off. David and Michelle said they went into Marriage at First Sight with open minds, but David is the only one putting in effort. During a boating trip with the other couples, Michelle tells a producer, "I don't even know if I want to try," while breaking down. Michelle cannot move past what she finds distasteful in David. Still, David works hard to understand his unhappy wife. David is a relaxed, good-natured man who tries to learn about Michelle even when she does not care.

David Should Have Been Paired With Madison on 'Married at First Sight'

Image from Lifetime

Michelle may not be a good fit for David, but another person on Married at First Sight may be a better match. Madison Myers is paired with Allen Slovick, but the relationship has yet to be smooth sailing, with Madison confessing that she does not feel a spark between them. However, Madison checks many of David's boxes. David is a former bodybuilder who wakes up each morning to work out. Early on in the Honeymoon, he was joined at the gym by Madison. Madison and David spend a lot of time with their families, so they are also similar in that regard. Where David cannot get Michelle to give him a straight answer, Madison tries to communicate what is and is not okay with her. There may have been fewer issues if David and Madison had been paired initially.

All David wants is to make his new marriage work on Married at First Sight, but he has been greeted with contempt and frustration the entire way. David and Michelle's marriage is doomed to fail, but David tries to find a way through the troubles. Ultimately, Married at First Sight allows couples to make it work, and it is clear that David is up for the task, but Michelle is not. David is a family man who wants to make things work and deserves better than he was given. Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime and is available to stream on Hulu anytime.

Married At First Sight

Watch on Hulu