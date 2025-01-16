Married at First Sight Season 18 on Lifetime has been fraught with problems, but David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin are the most disastrous pair on this reality television show. After weeks of Michelle being the problem, David is slowly becoming more and more of a menace. With a cheating scandal on the horizon, David's behavior is concerning. Michelle and David's relationship seemed doomed initially because of Michelle's attitude; however, David is also a villain in Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight puts people into challenging situations, but many can work on their issues. Michelle and David could not move on from their problems from the very start. After having a breakdown on their wedding day, Michelle almost entirely shuts down. David tried to get Michelle to open up, but she was stuck on his lifestyle. At the time, it seemed like Michelle was panicking and worried about nothing, but after returning to Chicago, it appears that Michelle's fears are not unfounded.

Michelle Was Framed as the Problem, But She Is Not Alone

Image via Lifetime

At first, Michelle came off as unreasonable, and Married at First Sight presented David as someone who deserved better. David was open to working on the marriage; he was a nice guy, and all he was at fault for was trying to save money and help his family. However, as time continued and the cast returned to Chicago after the honeymoon, Michelle's issues became more reasonable. While Michelle has made the process more difficult for the pair by shutting down, she found some of her concerns accurate. David's living situation, something Michelle was terrified about, was almost exactly what she expected. David's basement living did not attract Michelle or clear up any of her doubts about David. One of the communication problems that the pair has is that David often talks over her and through her as though she is not there. Although David does seem to be working on this, he is not the prince he appeared to be at the beginning. Even though Michelle is not blameless, David is not all he seems to be at the start.

David May Be Part of the ‘Married at First Sight’ Cheating Scandal