With expert matchmakers and a reasonable success rate for couples, Married at First Sight (MAFS) was once considered among the most effective and realistic social dating experiments in reality TV. But the last few seasons have come as a major disappointment to fans of the show, some of whom are now questioning if MAFS has lost its relevance altogether. The last season in Denver, CO was particularly toxic, resulting in zero successful couples and fans calling for a reboot of the show by the end of it. Married at First Sight Season 18 – which takes place in Chicago, IL – is now underway, and, though the couples this season seem promising, the sneak peek of what’s to come now that the weddings have come to a close suggests that Season 18 may have more drama than love and that it could somehow manage to be even more toxic than last season.

'Married at First Sight' Season 18 Started Strong

The biggest criticisms hurled at MAFS over the last few seasons have centered on the compatibility – or lack thereof – of the couples featured on the show. Fans have accused the MAFS experts of now matching singles for entertainment instead of actually trying to match couples with the potential for a lasting marriage – per the show’s premise. After last season featured four out of five couples who didn’t make it past the honeymoon and, for the first time in the show’s history, a bride who quit the process before even making it down the aisle, it seemed like the MAFS match-ups couldn’t get any worse.

MAFS Season 18 started on a more hopeful note for fans of the show, as each of the couples – Emem and Ikechi, David and Michelle, Madison and Allen, Camille and Thomas, and Juan and Karla – seem to have genuine points of compatibility between them. Though David and Michelle got off to a rough start regarding David’s living situation, the others expressed their happiness with the experts for choosing their partner, and the Season 18 couples seemed promising for the show to make a much-needed comeback. But now that the weddings have come to a close, it looks like that’s all about to change.

'MAFS' Season 18 Teases a Cheating Scandal and a Couple Swap

The third episode of Season 18 marked the end of the weddings and concluded the first stage of the MAFS process with a sneak peek of what appears to be a whole lot of drama and toxicity to come this season. The sneak peek more than hinted at cheating being a problem between couples in Season 18. And, with a broken coffee mug, lots of tears, a letter going up in flames, at least one mention of a “secret affair,” at least one cabinet being punched, and what looks like will be the first couple swap in the show’s history, it seems likely that MAFS will have yet another season in which explosive drama between couples outweighs love.

While drama is and has been a staple of reality TV, when shows like Married at First Sight fail to balance the drama that seems inherent to reality dating shows with some positivity and hope for fans that the show will deliver on its premise, they risk losing viewers’ interest and belief that the process can yield anything more than toxicity alone. Based on the Season 18 sneak peek, it seems like MAFS may be focusing in on the toxic drama between couples in an attempt to make up for the lack of love on what is ultimately meant to be a show about helping people find their life partner. Long-time fans of the show worry that MAFS has lost sight of the intended goal of the experiment and are wondering if there is still any hope for Season 18 of Married at First Sight to be more successful than the last.

