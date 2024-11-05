The MAFs experts have been under critical fire over the last few seasons. From couples who are physically repulsed by one another, to couples whose lifestyles clash horrifically, Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and newcomer Dr. Pia have received scathing reviews from viewers of the reality series who are over it.

Last season, four couples didn’t attempt to move in together after the honeymoon, and the remaining one was dismantled within 48 hrs of decision day. Denver was particularly discouraging for die-hard MAFs fans because not only were the couples at odds against one another, but there were grumblings about pacts being formed off camera to keep producers from capturing the truth. Fans accused the experts of matching singles for entertainment instead of trying to make solid matches with marriage potential beyond the social experiment. But it seems for the Chicago couples, there may be hope.

The Past Few Seasons of 'MAFS' Has Been Toxic

Nashville, the season before Denver, was equally toxic, including racial epithets being thrown back and forth between an interracial couple and insults being traded about physical attraction. MAFs viewers were close to petitioning for a new set of experts during the downtime before the Chicago season premiered. Episode 1, "Chicago Hopefuls," was much different than the past few seasons as the brides and grooms selected showcased real compatibility and alignment.

As the second episode aired, it was clear the experts paid attention to the criticism from the fans. Each of the five couples has tangible characteristics that show their compatibility and more than one groom has praised the experts for delivering an amazing bride that fulfills and even exceeded their expectations.

The Chicago 'MAFS' Couples Are Showing More Promise

David, a 35-year-old social worker of Puerto Rican descent, considers the women in his family the blueprint for strength and stability. He shared his preference for a strong family-oriented woman with blue eyes and blonde hair with the experts, and they matched him with 38-year-old Michelle. MAFS fans watched with bated breath as Michelle walked down the aisle to meet David. Upon seeing Michelle walking down the aisle with her father, David could barely contain his excitement. With her sparkling dark blue eyes and cascading blonde waves, he was looking at the definition of the woman he'd requested.

Emem, is a 34-year-old nurse practitioner from Nigeria. With her career in a great space and her lifestyle secured, she decided a partner to share her life with was the only thing missing from the life she worked hard to create. She asked the experts for a man with natural leadership qualities that loved black women. For Emem, it was important to know that the man she was paired with appreciated and cherished her race and cultural background. The experts paired the beautiful Ibo Nigerian bride with Ikechi, a college counselor that enjoys helping high school students prepare for college. Ikechi met the experts in Houston but wasn't chosen for the show. After re-locating to Chicago and learning MAFS was casting there, he decided to try his luck again. Ikechi stressed his dating preference of dating Black women only to the experts. Learning that although Ikechi is African American, his parents gave him an Ibo Nigerian name, meaning "strength", solidified the couple's connection. Ikechi joked that their names offered a great foundation for their marriage, strength and peace.

Juan would be the first to admit that he is a complicated personality. The 36-year-old believes his life is split between enjoying an active social life and being committed to his future. Born in Columbia, Juan voiced concern over finding a bride that could respect and even appreciate his Latin heritage, but still fit seamlessly into his very modern lifestyle. Juan also complained about women becoming distracted by his good looks and not taking him seriously. The experts had an amazing answer to Juan's dilemma in Karla, a free-spirited beauty whose parents were both from Mexico. Karla relates to Juan's Latin heritage and enjoys a rich social life also. Both Juan and Karla love to dance and, so much so that immediately after their nuptials, the couple practiced a mock salsa before heading to their reception.

Allen, a 35-year-old financial systems' analyst, was excited to learn that his beautiful bride, Madison has a similar job and is extremely successful in her career. While chatting after their wedding ceremony, Allen threw his hands up and exclaimed his appreciation for the experts' due diligence in his match. For Allen, Madison represented the full package of beauty and brains. "I can't believe we never met before. I mean look at this girl. They definitely got this right, you can't get much more perfect," he exclaimed.

Last but not least, Thomas is a 42-year-old twin with aspirations of finding a partner so he can experience the love he's witnessed from his twin brother and other married family members. With an interracial family background, Thomas was ecstatic to meet his bride Camille, who hails from a similar interracial family. Both Thomas and Camille are family oriented and trusted the experts to find them a partner to spend the rest of their lives with. Their identical smiles at the reception gave the experts a gold star for their compatibility.

Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia Started Off With Great Couples For the Chicago Season

MAFS viewers understand that a happy bride and groom on the wedding day; doesn't guarantee a happy or healthy marriage. There have been numerous couples that were all smiles at the wedding, but quickly transitioned after spending the honeymoon together and realizing they weren't a match made in heaven. But few couples have rebounded from being totally turned off or disgusted when they first see their spouse at the end of the aisle. In Nashville, there was a runaway bride, when one woman saw her intended groom at the end of the aisle and couldn't go through with the process. Hearing the Chicago brides and grooms express happiness with the expert's selection puts the couples in a great place to begin the social experiment. It also lets viewers know that the experts are putting the effort in trying to find compatible singles. What happens after the physical attraction and initial niceties wear off is totally up to the individual couples and will reveal who was truly ready to get married at first sight.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesday on Lifetime and can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

Married At First Sight Release Date July 8, 2014 Main Genre Reality Seasons 17 Network Lifetime

