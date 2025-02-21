Season 18 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight just presented an incredibly painful episode with Episode 18, "Cheat and Retreat," where, as the title suggests, the cheating scandal found its way to the couple's retreat. This episode of Married At First Sight saw confessions of all kinds, with Madison Myers and David Trimble confessing their attraction and breaking the news to their partners, Michelle Tomblin and Allen Slovick. What makes "Cheat and Retreat" so sad is how clear it is that Allen is heartbroken, but ultimately, Michelle and Allen finally getting the truth is satisfying. Even though this episode is heartbreaking, it is also what everyone has been waiting for.

Married at First Sight Season 18 has been one of the messiest seasons yet. Not every couple was a failure, like Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons, who have been very successful. However, many of the relationships have crashed and burned, like Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot, with Ikechi symbolically serving Emem divorce papers during the couples retreat. However, the two couples with the most strife have been Michelle and David, who never got along, and Madison and Allen, who struggled with Madison not being attracted to her husband.

There Were Hints of Madison and David Cheating