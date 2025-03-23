After an incredibly tumultuous season, the hit Lifetime reality show Married at First Sight has reached the reunion. After a cheating scandal and couple swap, there was no doubt that one of the more successful relationships would be the most controversial. No one was surprised when Madison Myers and David Trimble were still together. Myers and Trimble had seemed so compatible even before their affair that it had fans, myself included, wondering why the experts did not pair them in the first place. However, after watching the entire season, it seems clear that Madison Myers and David Trimble would have split if the experts had initially matched them.

Season 18 of Married at First Sight had some great couples like Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons and less-than-ideal pairs like David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin. Trimble and Tomblin could not push through their issues because Tomblin always sensed something was off so eventually, Trimble stopped trying to fix the marriage. Similarly, Madison Myers married Allen Slovick, who was always kind to her. However, Myers could not see past particular quirks, which caused a rift in the marriage. Myers and Trimble confided in each other and eventually fell in love, ultimately hurting Slovick and Tomblin. However, despite falling in love during the show, they would not have stayed together if the experts had matched them first.

Madison and David Formed a Friendship To Vent

Image from Lifetime

There is no doubt that Myers and Trimble have common interests, but what bonded Myers and Trimble together was their friendship. Unfortunately, Trimble and Myers only formed a friendship to vent about the issues in their respective marriages. Both were in emotionally exhausting situations and instead of working through problems with their partners, Trimble and Myers confided in each other instead. Myers and Trimble had made Slovick and Tomblin the common enemy and were able to bond with each other in disliking their spouses. Without Slovick and Tomblin, there would have been no need to vent to each other, possibly to different people, but not to each other. Their friendship, which began as a way to cope with a stressful experiment, created an intimacy that would not have existed if Trimble and Myers were the initial pair.

David and Madison Shared a Secret

By having meet-ups in the gym and flirting, Trimble and Myers had a shared secret. Every interaction would be a rush because of their secret feelings. A hurt and furious Tomblin exposed Myers and Trimble at the couple's retreat. Trimble's conversation with Slovick was heartbreaking, resulting in the rest of the cast, like Karla Juarez and Emem Obot, calling Trimble and Myers out for handling the situation poorly. Tomblin and Myers were friends, as were Slovick and Trimble so it seemed like they had hurt Slovick and Tomblin for no reason. Trimble and Myers leaned into their relationship almost to prove a point. By getting defensive about their shared secret, Myers and Trimble bonded, but that secret would not have existed if the experts had matched them.

Choice Is Important in a Relationship