Married at First Sight star Madison Myers is in hot water after developing feelings for Michelle Tombin’s husband, David Trimble. Madison, who is married to Allen Slovick has come clean about her instant chemistry with David. During a private conversation, she and David discussed the future of their respective marriages. But while Madison hopes that she and David can give their connection a shot, he doesn’t seem entirely convinced by the idea.

In an exclusive preview for the February 11, 2025, episode of Married at First Sight Season 18 shared by PEOPLE, the reality stars are seen having a heart-to-heart. During the conversation, Madison reveals that while she and David were gym buddies initially, their friendship deepened over time. David then took the chance to joke about how he got along with everyone on the show except his wife. However, he agreed with Madison and admitted that their connection was definitely strong. But then Madison would confess her feelings again. "I do like you, probably more than I should. I just wanted to be honest with you, and I don't think that I can probably continue in my marriage personally," she admitted. David seemed a little taken aback. He buries his face in his hands after not knowing how to respond. Madison would later continue, "I don't think it's fair to Allen and I know that it's messy and I think that this could be something,"

David then took the chance to joke about how he got along with everyone on the show except his wife. However, he agreed with Madison and admitted that their connection was definitely strong. But when Madison confessed that she didn’t want to continue her marriage to Allen, Madison’s revelation comes shortly after the major texting scandal where David accidentally sent a flirty text to his wife, Michelle, which read: “You are so damn fine, I just wanna eat you up.” While he initially claimed it was meant for his cousin, he later admitted it was for a woman he met online. However, Michelle suspected that he actually meant to send the text to Madison and confronted both of them at a group dinner.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 Alum Weighs In on the Drama