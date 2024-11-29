The last two seasons of Married at First Sight have broken the toxic meter and caused fans to lose faith in the competence of the experts and the relevance of the show. The current season in Chicago had almost revived viewers' hope in the power of love sight unseen, until it became painfully clear that Michelle Tomblin is committed to ruining the season for herself, her groom David Trimble and even the other couples.

Loyal MAFs fans were optimistic as the Chicago season kicked off several weeks ago. The response from all five couples when they saw their spouse at the end of the aisle was much more positive than in previous seasons. David, a social worker in his early 30s, shared his preference for women with blonde hair and blue eyes with the experts. The huge smile that spread across his face when Michelle walked down the aisle was all the proof needed to confirm Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pia were redeemed from the disappointment of previous seasons. Michelle didn't appear as visually excited as her groom, but viewers were convinced she would appreciate David's long curly hair and muscled physique.

Michelle Struggled With David Living With His Parents

The wedding went off without a hitch, but just as the couple were chatting between the ceremony and reception, Michelle asked David where he lived. David took a brief pause but then acknowledged living with his parents. He assured her it wasn't a long-term arrangement and that his residence would be changing now that he had a wife. Michelle's eyes registered panic and her body language changed dramatically. The conversation would mark the end of the couple's chance at happiness and ultimately reduced Michelle to tears.

Like most brides, Michelle consulted with her bridal party about her reservations. They attempted to calm her tears and assure her that her jitters were to be expected because she agreed to do a social experiment that consisted of marrying a stranger. Her friends and family were visibly smitten by David's good looks, so they didn't grasp the magnitude of her disappointment. Michelle heard her friends' empty words, but chose not to take their advice. She struggled to get through the remainder of the reception but as soon as the couple got to their honeymoon suite, she questioned David about his living situation again. David made it clear that he would answer any questions she had and tried to reassure his bride that he had the money to live on his own, but appreciated the comfort and support of his family as a single man.

Michelle Stayed Distant During Their Honeymoon

Michelle should've left the marriage after the wedding night because she wasn't able to see David past his residence. During the reception, his family attempted to convince her of their close family dynamic and his character. Michelle wasn't able to receive anything she heard and instead became repulsed at Michael's presence. As the couple headed for their honeymoon, Michelle remained standoffish and sullen. Once the couples met up with each other on their honeymoon, David's sunny disposition won over the group, but Michelle remained obstinate. On the first night, Michelle questioned David oncve more about why he lived at home. David was taken aback but answered her question with the same response he'd offered before. Michelle doubled down and said it was a turn-off for her, and she couldn't fathom why anyone would want to live at home and let their parents take care of them as a grown adult. "It doesn't seem like you want to change that," she said bluntly. David kept his composure but acknowledged during a confessional that he thought the living situation had been addressed and felt blindsided by Michelle bringing it back up again so soon.

Usually, patience is a positive trait, but in David's case it worked against him. With each passing day she became more disgusted by David's presence and finally demanded he give her some space. He agreed to give her space but assumed it was just for a couple of hours. Michelle became enraged when David attempted to invite her to dinner later that evening. The next day she informed him that if she asked for space it meant that she wanted to be left alone for the rest of the day. She berated him for attempting to reach out to her. "You kept texting me and I didn't answer and then you called. It just made me angrier," she huffed irritably. David excused himself from the table, still making every effort not to destroy any possibility of their honeymoon being a complete disaster. Instead of appreciating his positive outlook, Michelle reveled in another moment to be away from her husband.

The Tension Between Michelle and David Was Evident

David didn't return to their honeymoon suite that night, thinking he'd give Michelle the space she requested and would calm down. Instead of cooling off, the next day, Michelle informed David that she didn't want to get into a deep conversation with him on the couple's outing. David took the hint and left Michelle alone for the rest of the trip. The awkwardness between Michelle and David spread to the rest of the newlyweds as the tension made the trip uncomfortable for the entire group. Several of the men attempted to console David but no one could offer advice because everyone else was making an effort to give their relationships an honest try.

The only other couple experiencing turmoil is Allen and Madison. Although Madison acknowledged not feeling a romantic spark with Allen, she was clear about her commitment to the process. David made one last ditch effort to connect with Michelle and asked her if she was physically attracted to him. Michelle quickly responded that she didn't feel any attraction between the two of them. David took the last insult in stride, giving her more of her requested space.

David And Michelle Are Destined To Be Added to MAFs Toxic Disasters

With the MAFs format, it's easy to understand how a bride or groom could be a bit apprehensive about their new spouse. Michelle's concerns about David's lifestyle are warranted, but her attitude and refusal to show grace to the man the experts selected to be her husband is the problem. When approached by producers, Michelle admitted that David was a great guy and didn't deserve to be treated the way she was treating him. Her admission alerted fans to her decision not to be nice to David under any circumstances. Her words about him to the producer were far nicer than anything she'd said to him after saying "I Do". During another confessional scene, Michelle admitted wanting to leave the show. "I'm the kind of person that likes being in control. When I can't be in control, I run. That's what I want to do now. I want to leave," she cried.

Fans responded angrily to Michelle's treatment of David, many suggesting she be removed from the cast. Selecting singles that aren't mentally or emotionally prepared for the full 8 weeks leading up to decision day is one of MAFs biggest faults. Chicago got off to a great start, but Michelle's toxic treatment had fans once again berating the show and producers. There should be penalties in place for brides or grooms that refuse to give the experiment a fighting chance. Based on past seasons, it's unlikely that Michelle will be asked to leave the show, but it's also doubtful she will agree to move in with David. Married At First Sight viewers can expect more shenanigans from Michelle as the couples prepare to leave their exotic honeymoon and head back to the windy city. Chicago has a reputation for harsh winters, and David is inevitably in for the coldest winter ever. Married at First Sight airs Tuesday on Lifetime and is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

