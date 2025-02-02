Michelle Tomblin deserves better! Throughout her entire time on the Lifetime reality show Married at First Sight, Michelle has dealt nothing but bad hands and been chastised and shamed for being upset about them. After being paired with David Trimble, it was clear that the experts had not listened to Michelle. David's claims about his life alarmed Michelle, but her judgment painted her as the villain. However, Michelle was correct, and now that David has stepped outside their marriage, we have to rethink if Michelle was really a villain on Married at First Sight.

There have always been heroes and villains in Married at First Sight, and Season 18 is no exception. Cast members like Allen Slovick or Thomas McDonald, who spend the experiment trying hard to make their marriage work, come out on top at the end of the season. Conversely, people like Ikechi Ojore, who try to manipulate their partner, look bad on television. Michelle Tomblin started Married at First Sight seemingly as the bad guy, but as the show continued, it turned out Michelle was spot on with her judgment of David Trimble.

Michelle Seemed Judgmental at First on 'Married at First Sight'