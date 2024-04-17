Married at First Sight Denver kicked off with the travesty of a runaway bride. The entire season 17 was filled with train wreck after train wreck, resulting in fans of the show demanding a reboot. The Denver season wrapped without connections or even cordial exes, but season 18 proves the experts paid attention to fans' frustrations and attempted to pay closer attention to finding compatible matches for the Chicago season.

Michael, a very eclectic groom based in Denver, CO, was heartbroken when his intended bride saw him and broke down exclaiming that she couldn't go through with the process. Michael's disappointment was immediately overshadowed by the dysfunction of the remaining four couples on the show. As audiences went along on the Married at First Sight journey in the Mile-high city, it was apparent that this season was harboring the most toxic couplings the experts have ever mismatched. Orion and Lauren file for divorce after their first disagreement on the honeymoon. Lauren joked with the other women that she got married at first sight and divorced at first fight. To Lauren's benefit, she didn't initiate the divorce, but Orion insisted that there was no other option for him but to end the marriage and move on with life. The honeymoon enlightened handsome Australian groom Cameron to the reality that his wife was not attracted to him.

He was honest about his instinctive reaction to protect himself from his wife Clare's rejection. Clare and Cameron's disconnect was subtle compared to groom Brennen's irrational disgust for his bride Emily. Audiences fell in love with Emily's blonde hair, spunky personality and, most of all, her desire to make her marriage work. Brennen remained unaffected by Emily's charm and took every opportunity to let her know that the most he could offer was a cool friendship. He refused to admit he didn't find her physically attractive, but was crystal clear that he was unhappy with the experts' choice for him. The final couple, Austin and Becca, started out strong but fizzled almost immediately due to differences in religion and lifestyle.

Chloe Was Michael's Replacement Bride After First Ran From the Altar

Amid complete mayhem happening for the remaining four couples, Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal convince Michael to take another mysterious trip down the aisle. Michael was hesitant but eventually agreed to try his luck one more time. His intended bride, Chloe, was briefed on the disastrous turn of events that defined his first nuptial ceremony, and she expressed empathy for his situation. Married at First Sight fans tuned in with little hope for the remaining season, because at the time of Michael and Chloe's marriage at first sight, two couples were already separated with another moving quickly towards throwing in the towel. Michael donned a pink silk suit with flowered patterns for his wedding tuxedo and took another hopeful trip down the aisle. As with most MAFS brides, Chloe's tribe was excited about their friend potentially meeting the man of her dreams at their wedding.

Chloe's feedback during her confessionals convinced viewers that she was ready to take the leap and get married to a stranger. From their first sight of one another, Michael and Chloe were committed to saying the right things instead of being candid. Whether it was because of the other Denver brides and grooms' huge failures or because they didn't want to fall victim to the MAFS Denver curse, Michael and Chloe refused to be honest about their feelings. The audience grew weary watching the couple dance around topics remaining cordial but never confronting their true feelings for one another. By the time the couple's delayed decision day rolled around, fans had lost interest, realizing early on that Michael wasn't interested in going the distance with Chloe nor did Chloe want to remain married to Michael.

Chloe Had Concerns Over Michael's Effeminate Wardrobe

Chloe and Michael talked to their co-stars but never shared much of their personal feelings. Watching Michael clasp one of her pearl necklaces around his neck made Chloe visibly uncomfortable. She sarcastically mentioned during a confessional that she never expected to have a husband with way more clothes in his closet than hers, or a husband who dressed more femininely than she did, but instead of sharing her surprise with Michael, she chose to swallow her concerns. Viewers were far more aware of Chloe's discomfort with the way Michael dressed and carried himself than he was.

Michael seemed oblivious to Chloe's discomfort, possibly because he was too focused on hiding his own feelings. For a man as comfortable in his skin as Michael, it was expected that he would be more forthcoming about voicing his issues with their marriage. Instead, Michael skated around his issues with Chloe choosing to remain optimistic on camera, although it was clear the two weren't connecting outside polite conversation for the sake of the surrounding producers and cameras. Chloe and Michael continued having pleasant dates, keeping their conversations pleasant and polite. While visiting an animal sanctuary, Chloe seemed intent on forcing Michael to admit he was experiencing doubts about their compatibility. Chloe shared her desire to one day soon have her own animal sanctuary. Michael seemed blind-sighted but listened intently, asking Chloe about her personal expectations for the project. Chloe pushed even harder, insisting that she wanted to adopt several at-risk children also. With each revelation, Chloe pointed out how difficult the tasks could be to take on. The entire episode felt as though she was daring Michael to be honest and admit that he didn't want to take on a 100 acre sanctuary and 5 pre-teen-thru teenage-aged children. Michael continued listening patiently and asking certain questions before deciding to retreat back to the couple's default safe space of pleasantries.

Dr. Pia Called The Couple Out For Being Inauthentic

When asked about their physical intimacy, Chloe was quick to go through the motions of complimenting Michael with her words, but her actions never showed true physical attraction to her husband. Michael was the same side of a different coin and expressed every reason that Chloe seemed like a great match for him, but yet he didn't attempt to connect with Chloe physically. Dr. Pia attempted to push the couple for the truth about their feelings, but was unsuccessful. Chloe was offended by Dr. Pia's accusations that she was being less than authentic when asked about the status of the relationship. She became fixated on Dr. Pia's questions instead of the obvious disconnect between herself and her groom. Michael also denied Dr. Pia's suggestive remarks and doubled down, insisting he was very pleased with the expert's choice for him this go round.

The couple's focus on Dr. Pia's concerns eventually fizzled, and they moved their attention to decision day. Both bride and groom remained faithful to their stories leading up to the 24 hours before their decision. In the end, Chloe made the decision to stay married, although she seemed to be hoping against hope that Michael would say no so that she could escape from the failed social experiment. Michael kept his emotions in check, but it was clear to the experts that he wasn't wavering in his decision that the marriage to Chloe wasn't in his best interest. It was clear that neither of them were truly happy during their six weeks together, but seemed to have an unspoken agreement not to trash each other on camera.

