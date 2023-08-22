The Big Picture Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre proved that opposites can attract, working through their fights and building a strong connection. They are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary and have a child together.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico have maintained a functional relationship since their marriage on the show. They have two daughters and showcase their loving family on social media.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales overcame miscommunication to develop a deep connection. They are the only couple from their season still together, with a daughter, and continue to document their love on YouTube.

Married At First Sight is an extreme dating experience that brings couples together and marries them without ever meeting or spending time with their future betrothed. Experts use scientific matchmaking methods to determine who is a match and put them together in the ultimate test of compatibility. MAFS hasn't been the most successful in terms of its 16 seasons of curated marriages though. However, even though there have been terrible match-ups and disastrous break-ups, there are a few couples that prove the experiment can work! Are you curious to see which of your favorite couples stayed together and made it work? Here are the five couples that defied the odds:

5 Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Worked Through The Rough Patches

Season six lovers Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre were not always picture-perfect. During their season together, they were known for their fights, but they were able to work through all of them together and come out stronger on the other side. Shawniece and Jephte's connection was the perfect example of how opposites can attract. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2018 and were nervous about tackling the next step. Shawniece did reveal that the couple split for a couple of months after learning about her pregnancy. The couple eventually came back together and are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary this year.

4 Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Kept It Together

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico were introduced to fans in season five of the hit show which took place in Chicago, Illinois. They got married on the show and have been married ever since. They returned to the show Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After? to showcase their functional relationship and love for each other. Shortly after the reunion aired, they welcomed their first child in 2019, Mila. In 2021, they welcomed their second daughter, Vaeda, after some scares during the pregnancy. Despite those pregnancy complications and scares, the couple remains steadfast and has dedicated their social media accounts to showcasing their loving family.

3 Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Have Grown Together

Season 12 couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales struggled in the beginning but were able to overcome the miscommunication to develop a deep connection. The couple wasn't an opposites attract story or a perfect match, but they found love in each other and ended up being the only couple from their season to remain together. Briana and Vincent welcomed their first daughter together in January 2023. The two have a YouTube channel together where they continue to document their love and the growth of their firstborn.

2 Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman Are The Perfect Duo

Being named one of the most compatible couples from the show, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd were fan favorites from season seven. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Danielle and Bobby proved they could keep a relationship together because of their cohesive communication skills. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in March 2023 and the couple currently has two children together, Olivia and Bobby IV. In April, they did announce that baby number three is on the way as well. The duo continues to share their happy lives on social media and gush over how their decision day on MAFS was the best day of their lives.

1 Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Were Meant To Be

An instant connection was formed on season 11 of MAFS between Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall. The duo was truly dynamic in their instant chemistry together and their willingness to hold the other accountable, and they quickly became fan favorites. The couple just recently celebrated their son's first birthday and showcase so much love and adoration for their family on social media and their YouTube channel. The couple remains a strong advocate for MAFS and how the experiment can work and bring your true love to reality. The couple is incredibly engaging with other MAFS, and they only seem to grow stronger every day.