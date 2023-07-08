Married At First Sight has been running rampant on Lifetime for 16 seasons now. The dating experiment reality show has had more failures than successes in their arrange-style marriages. The majority of these couples have been ill-matched, and it's obvious to everyone watching. Each season is guaranteed to have at least one infuriating spouse. Let's take a look at some of the worst.

Chris Williams Was Stuck On His Ex

The season 12 villain is none other than Chris Williams, who embraced his role well. The list of red flags is seemingly printed on a never-ending scroll for this guy. He was engaged a few weeks before coming on the show and might have possibly gotten that ex-almost-spouse pregnant. He took no initiative to get to know Paige Banks before marrying her but was very quick to jump into bed with her. To make that matter worse, after their spicy evening together, he stated that he felt zero physical attraction to Paige. After marrying her, he lied about wanting to get back together with his ex to work things out and brought her up multiple times on their wedding day.

RELATED: 'Married at First Sight': This Boston Couple Has Broken Up Three Times Since Decision Day

Alyssa Ellman Played The Victim's Role

Alyssa Ellman was featured on season 14 of MAFS and even though she didn't last the whole season, she's still one of the series' worst villains. Alyssa spent the entirety of her time gaslighting her husband, Chris Collette, because she wasn't attracted to him, and wanted to find a way out of the marriage. On the way to their honeymoon, she sat separately from him on the plane and bus and found any way to hurl insults at him. Fans of the show are convinced that Alyssa didn't want to continue on in the marriage, but was desperate to stay on the show. Chris ended things upon return from their honeymoon.

Ryan De Nino Made Threats

Season 2 of MAFS featured Ryan De Nino, a terrible husband to Jessica Castro. Ryan is known for his screaming matches directed at Jessica. One of the top despicable moments came on Valentine's Day. He deliberately got Jessica nothing for the holiday but made her aware that another woman bought him a card. Ryan's aggression knows no bounds and was constantly treating Jessica like a possession and not a human. After allegations of threatening to harm her family, Jessica got a restraining order from Ryan.

Molly Duff Was A Bully

Season 6's villain was Molly Duff. Molly was repeatedly verbally abusive to her husband Jon Francetic. Jon recorded instances off camera of times when Molly was name-calling and belittling him. According to Jon, this was repeat behavior and that is what lead to him recording the incident where Molly was flirting with another man in a bar. Jon ended up starting a relationship with MAFS expert, Dr. Jessica Griffin. Things worked out for Jon, but Molly's abusive and heinous behavior made her one of the fan's least favorites.

Luke Cuccurullo Felt Dead Inside

Luke Cuccurullo of season 8 married Kate Sisk and that is where all the problems started. Luke said that he was repulsed by and felt dead inside after having to kiss Kate on and after their wedding day. He would state these things directly to Kate but would always be the one to initiate intimacy. Luke also accused Kate of having a drinking problem when it was he who was drinking heavily during the accusations.

Katie Conrad Cheated On Her Husband

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman married on season 10 of MAFS. Katie was in no place to be on the show as she consistently made it obvious she wasn't over her ex. Derek claims that Katie slept with that ex shortly after their Decision Day and also slept with another former partner after their honeymoon. Katie denies those allegations but with the way she acted about her ex on the show, fans believe it. Katie also was not supportive and disrespectful to Derek and frequently shot down his hopes and dreams for his future.