The Big Picture Woody and Amani stood out from other couples on Married at First Sight due to their readiness for love and commitment, despite their initial appearances and differences.

They navigated disagreements during the six-week trial period, but ultimately remained supportive and dedicated to their marriage, leading to a resounding "yes" on decision day.

Woody and Amani's successful relationship serves as a blueprint for anyone considering marriage, emphasizing the importance of letting go of past lives, focusing on commonalities, and finding reasons to love rather than complain about one's partner.

Married at First Sight has a huge audience of hopeful fans rooting to see their favorite couple make it past the arduous six weeks of being married to a stranger and graduate to happily ever after. Unfortunately, the gross majority of MAFS couples don't make it out of the trial marriage, and even the ones that choose to stay married after the initial six weeks usually throw in the towel shortly thereafter. The New Orleans season produced several marriages that made it past Decision Day, but Woody and Amani have gone on to the MAFS Hall of Fame and the standouts from Season 11. There were several tell-tale signs that this couple was different from the others during their six-week process. If you watched with a discerning eye, there were giveaways that both the bride and groom were truly ready for love. While there's a handful of other couples from the show's history who remain together, Woody and Amani are true #CouplesGoals. And despite the past few seasons of MAFS leaving even hopeful romantics with little hope, Woody and Amani are proof that the dating experiment show actually works when two individuals are willing to do the work.

Woody and Amani Initially Seemed They Could Have Been Ill-Matched

Woody aka Woodrow Randall was full of personality when the cameras visited him in New Orleans to surprise him with the news that he had made it through the final selection and would be getting married at first sight. A stereotypical bachelor enjoying his freedom, Woody was proud of his extensive clothes, hat, and shoe collection. At first, his energy came off as playboy vibes, but upon closer examination, it was clear Woody was playful, family-oriented, and ready for the next stage of his life.

RELATED: It’s Time for ’Married At First Sight’ to End

His grandmother lived with him not because he lacked the financial stability to live on his own, but simply because he enjoyed being with family and didn't want her to be alone. Woody's best friend Miles was cast that season also and the bond between the two was great to watch. While Woody was happy-go-lucky and extremely comfortable in his skin, Miles was much more guarded and shared he experienced bouts of depression throughout his young adult years. Woody was supportive of his friend, and at first, viewers assumed Miles would segue to married life much easier because he was much more serious. It was hard to imagine the Woody who came off as the life of the party, being able to settle down and commit to one woman, let alone marriage.

When the experts showed up at Amani's home, she wasn't nearly as playful as her chosen groom. It was clear she was happy to be chosen, but she didn't exhibit some of the nervousness many of the other brides displayed. Amani was happy but also very grounded in who she was and there wasn't much that would take her out of character. As she prepared for her big day, Amani was curious but exhibited an air of truly understanding the process. As opposed to Karen, Mile's bride, who was focused on finding out who her groom could be to make sure this was a fair match, Amani was resigned to trusting the process and committing to the marriage regardless of who was chosen for her.

Viewers held their breath watching Amani walk down the aisle towards Woody on their wedding day, mainly because Woody's charming personality and fashionable swag couldn't disguise the fact that he was a few inches shorter than Amani especially in her bridal heels. Unfazed by Woody's height disadvantage Amani seemed pleased with her handsome groom, and it was clear Woody was smitten by her beauty. Thus, a beautiful love story began.

Amani and Woody Ignoreed Desirability Politics in Favor of True Connection on 'MAFS'

With the biggest hurdle of attraction out of their way with their mismatched height, the two headed off on their honeymoon. They communicated effortlessly and were each committed to enjoying their time together. When the other couples experienced turbulence early on, Woody and Amani were supportive but didn't get too embroiled in the other couples' issues. Unlike previous seasons, having two friends on the show could've proven to be a stumbling block for the couple. While Woody and Amani were enjoying their time on an island paradise, Miles and his bride Karen were faltering. Woody counseled Miles - and Amani attempted to support Karen - but they both remained neutral, and they never brought the outside issues into their union.

As with any couple, let alone a couple married at first sight, Woody and Amani encountered a few disagreements during the six-week trial period. The biggest disagreement stemmed from Woody saying he would be upset if Amani cut her hair or changed it drastically without telling him. Amani doubled down insisting her hair length and style was her choice and Woody grudgingly relented.

The only other disagreement the couple dealt with on camera was whether to have a dog and how soon they wanted to have a baby. Neither was enough to provide anything other than two resounding yes votes on Decision Day when the couple met with the experts to share the final verdict on their marriage. At the reunion, the two showed up just as in sync as they were on their wedding day and fans were able to exhale a sigh of relief. The couple made it through the rough patch after Decision Day to attend the reunion without any major issues, just proclaiming the same love for each other they had on decision day. Woody even shed a tear or two, proof that his playboy days were far behind him, and he was dedicated to his new life as Amani's husband and protector.

Fans were given a glimpse into the Randall household as Woody and Amani started a YouTube channel along with posting regularly on social media. It wasn't long before they shared news of Amani's pregnancy and later their firstborn son, Reign. Currently, Woody and Amani are anxiously awaiting the birth of their second bundle of joy.

Amani posted video from her "mother's blessing" ceremony that she opted for this go-round over a baby shower. She captioned the video, "Today marks my 36th week of pregnancy with #babyrandall2, and I feel so blessed to have such a great support system near and far. I'm feeling affirmed and powerful; I'm ready for my home birth."

Woody and Amani's 'MAFS' Love Story Expands Beyond the Show

Amani and Woody offer a great blueprint not just for MAFS couples, but for anyone who thinks they are ready for marriage. Being willing to let go of your old way of life is not an option, it's a necessity. Woody enjoyed being a bachelor to the fullest, but when he signed up for the experiment he was committed to letting go of his past life. Amani also entered the experiment ready to commit to the process. Unlike some of the other brides she didn't have an extensive list of non-negotiables, and she didn't take herself too seriously. For the viewer, it was clear Amani was looking for a reason to fall in love with her husband as opposed to reasons to complain or dislike him.

The show's experts, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper did a great job with this couple mostly because they both were willing to focus on what they had in common as opposed to the small things they didn't. This couple will forever be a fan favorite because of their commitment to enjoying life with each other. As Amani posted on her Instagram in 2020, "The Randall Way is a forever thing", and we love to see it.