E! has announced a new romantic comedy tentatively titled, Married By Mistake with Chloe Bennet, Blair Penner, and Anthony Konechny in the leading roles, Deadline has reported. The project is the first of six original scripted romantic comedy movies planned by the network.

Married by Mistake, which has begun production in Vancouver, Canada, and follows two best friends, Riley and Nate, who tie the knot in Las Vegas after a drunken night out. Jobless and without much prospect on the horizon, Riley decides to move with Nate to his hometown in a bid to save his family business. However, things get complicated with the arrival of Nate’s ex-girlfriend and his older brother Rhys.

Bennet is set to play Riley, an MBA graduate whose life turns upside down as her dream job falls through. Penner is playing Nate, her best friend who after their drunken escapade offers Riley the prospect of working with his family business. Konechny is playing Nate’s older handsome brother, Rhys Bynam, who recently moved back to his hometown to help with the family business as well. He takes an instant liking to Riley, however, complications arise when he realizes that she’s married to his younger brother.

Image via The CW

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

The Princess Switch alum Mike Rohl is directing from a screenplay by HBO's Boardwalk Empire scribe Meg Jackson. The rom-com is produced by Mick MacKay, Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, and Lorenzo Nardini of Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA). While Ivan Hayden, Mike Rohl, and Doran S. Chandler are all set to serve as executive producers.

Bennet is best known for playing the superhero, Quake, on the Marvel TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and as the lead in DreamWork’s Abominable. Penner has titles like Supernatural, Ghosts, and Van Helsing to his credit. Konechny can currently be seen in a recurring role in TNT’s Animal Kingdom.

Married by Accident will premiere early next year, meanwhile, check out the synopsis below: