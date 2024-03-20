The Big Picture Social media buzz, live reviews, and iconic feuds have propelled Married to Medicine to newfound popularity.

Longest-standing couple's reconciliation after shocking divorce announcement highlights the importance of fighting for marriage.

Legendary feuds like Mariah and Quad's and the ongoing battle with Dr. Heavenly continue to captivate viewers.

Bravo's most underrated show, Married to Medicine, is finally gaining the recognition it deserves with the 10th season. The ratings for the reality series have soared thanks to the active conversations on social media, particularly the live reviews on YouTube by cast member Dr. Heavenly Kimes and reality TV producer Carlos King. This incredible show has captivated audiences for over a decade, with its infamous feuds inspiring countless memes and gifs. While the Married to Medicine cast may not hold back when it comes to their feuds, they strive to uphold one institution: the institution of marriage.

During the season 5 reunion, Dr. Simone Whitmore shocked everyone by announcing she planned to divorce her husband, Cecil Whitmore. However, the cast rallied together to support the couple and emphasize the importance of fighting for their marriage. This led to the couple reconciling during the reunion, agreeing to halt their divorce filing and begin therapy to repair their marriage. Host Andy Cohen called this reunion "the realest reunion ever."

Despite this impressive accomplishment that has kept the show's longest-standing couple married, the women remain on guard and ready to attack each other. The Married to Medicine ladies have consistently delivered captivating drama every season. This incredible show has produced iconic feuds that have lasted for multiple seasons, extending beyond the reunion and igniting social media battles. Whether you are a devoted viewer of this popular Bravo show, it is impossible to overlook these notorious feuds when discussing the greatest feuds in reality TV history.

Mariah vs. Quad: From Best Friends to Fast Enemies

The Queen Bee Takes a Backseat to the Rising Star

One of the most intense rivalries in Married to Medicine was between former best friends Mariah Huq and Quad Webb. It is widely known that Mariah was the mastermind behind the show's concept and pitched it to Bravo, all while serving as an executive producer and cast member. Mariah and Quad were best friends before the show, and their bond was evident in the first season, as they were practically inseparable and even finished each other's sentences. However, as the show gained popularity in its second season, Quad quickly became a fan favorite. This led to some of the other ladies feeling that Mariah intentionally tried to make them feel inferior.

The tension between Mariah and Quad reached its peak when news of an alleged off-camera fight at an STK restaurant in Atlanta surfaced during season 2. From then on, both women went to great lengths to tarnish each other's reputations, fueling the fire of their infamous feud. Quad delivered a dramatic performance, highlighting Mariah's negative impact on her life, while Mariah famously said, "I will not get off my chariot and throw tomatoes with you." This marked the beginning of Mariah's gradual exclusion from the group, as she was excluded from the cast trip.

The animosity between Quad and Mariah reached its peak during season 6, reaching a boiling point that was impossible to ignore. The crab boil incident became infamous as it intensified their feud to new levels of intensity, resulting in a heated argument that nearly turned physical. The accusations hurled at each other during the season 6 reunion pushed their rivalry to unprecedented heights, with Mariah accusing Quad of having an affair with her brother-in-law and Quad alleging Mariah has a past of using cocaine. This six-year feud has reached its highest and lowest points, revealing their once-close friendship's dark and bitter nature.

Lisa Rolled in Like a Thunderstorm

She Made Lots of Enemies Along the Way

Lisa Nicole Cloud made a lasting impact on the cast of Married to Medicine during her time on the show. From season 2 to season 4, she formed friendships with several ladies, including Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly, and Quad. However, things took a turn when Lisa decided to conduct a background check on Quad before entering into a business partnership with her. This action deeply offended Quad, leading her to hire a private detective to uncover Lisa's past. The tension between the two escalated to a point where a heated confrontation occurred outside a restaurant, resulting in a legendary brawl. During this altercation, Lisa became furious when Quad brought up her previous domestic violence charge, causing her to throw a drink in Quad's face.

The situation had to be diffused quickly to prevent further escalation. As a result, the group becomes divided, with Quad refusing to be around Lisa, claiming that the glass from the thrown drink injured her face. Despite Quad and Lisa exchanging apologies at the reunion, the two never become friends again like before. Lisa found herself at odds with Dr. Heavenly and Toya, but her clash with Quad remained the most dramatic. Their rapid shift from close friends to bitter enemies in season 3 was particularly shocking, given their initial friendship in season 2.

Quad, Mariah, and a Champagne Flute Fly

Mariah Threatens Dr. Heavenly

The ongoing battle between Mariah and Dr. Heavenly has become legendary, even though Mariah is no longer on the show. It all started during the season 4 reunion, where it became obvious that a feud was about to unfold. The icing on the cake for this feud began with a single phrase: "Your mama." Fast-forward to the season 5 reunion, where Dr. Heavenly decided to play a prank on Mariah by drawing a mustache on her self-portrait that hung outside her dressing room door. While the rest of the cast brushed it off as a silly joke, this act infuriated Mariah and her family. In a recent interview with Carlos King, Mariah expressed her deep disappointment in Heavenly's behavior, emphasizing how her family and friends were deeply offended and outraged by the damage done to her poster.

Due to her outrage at Heavenly drawing on her poster, Mariah entered season 6 of Married to Medicine with a fiery determination to expose Heavenly's husband, Dr. Damon, for his alleged infidelity. The tension between them escalated during the cast trip to Antigua, where Mariah wanted Quad to divulge to everyone about her troubled marriage. In typical Heavenly fashion, she defended Quad's right to keep her personal life private until she was ready to reveal information. After exchanging harsh words with each other, Mariah was infuriated, leading her to shatter a champagne glass threateningly towards Dr. Heavenly. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, prompting everyone at the table to intervene and separate the feuding ladies and their husbands. In her confessional, Quad described Mariah's aggressive actions, comparing it to a scene from The Shawshank Redemption. She said, "Mariah breaks a flute on the side of her chair and cuffs it in her hand. This ain't the Shawshank Redemption." The feud between Mariah and Heavenly has continued to this day, with Heavenly demanding concrete evidence or an end to the cheating rumors. It is undeniable that Married to Medicine has produced legendary feuds that surpass those of many other reality TV shows.

