Married to Medicine has a strong cast of independent, dramatic women, none more so than Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. Ahead of season 11, premiering November 24th, Bravo announced that Contessa would return to the Atlanta-based reality show, bringing along her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe. After parting ways with the girls after season 9, her story was left open and incomplete. Contessa's departure left a lot of loose ends, especially with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who had a lot to say about the Metcalfe's marriage. Season 10 notably missed out on Contessa's marital issues and the drama between Heavenly and Contessa, but both will return in season 11.

After a decade of drama, Married to Medicine is back for an eleventh season with a promise to make it as chaotic as ever by bringing back Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. Contessa left after an explosive season and, although she attended Dr. Gregory Lunceford's wedding to Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford in season 10, she only returned as a guest. Her return as a friend will put Heavenly in a precarious position and cause further tension with the women moving forward. Whatever fallout occurs, it will be because Contessa's marriage to Scott Metcalfe continues to boil over, even after a break from television.

Scott and Contessa's Fragile Marriage Took Center Stage in 'Married to Medicine'

Scott and Contessa have a rocky relationship, to say the least. There is a lot of confusion in the relationship, and it is never clear if Scott or Contessa is the primary originator of the problem; however, from the intervention in season 8, it does appear that a lot of their issues begin due to Contessa's mistrust of Scott and his untrustworthiness. Mistrust, cheating allegations, and guilt-tripping have plagued Contessa and Scott's marriage since the beginning. The pair have multiple children and own a house together, but that did not stop Contessa from claiming that she filed for divorce during the Reunion Episode in season 8. Much of the drama cumulated for Contessa in season 8, after she chose to return to school and further her education in season 7. Contessa decided to attend a school that would take more time away from the children than she initially thought, and Scott did not handle it well.

The pair would go back and forth with Scott, shaming her for being an inattentive mother and wife, while Contessa would guilt Scott over being unable to handle it alone as she could. By the intervention in season 9, it seemed like the relationship had hit a boiling point of no return, especially when Contessa revealed the divorce filing. However, in the first episode of season 9, the couple reveals that they did not end up divorcing; instead, Scott decided to go to therapy. It became a point of contention with the other women and fans on whether Contessa and Scott's relationship drama was being blown out of proportion for the show. Scott and Contessa would not be the first divorced couple on the show, so many wondered why they did not go through. This back-and-forth with the women in the group and confusion created a lot of exciting scenarios and arguments, and the lack of clarity forced Contessa to walk back a lot of the things she said. Whether Contessa is walking things back because of a lie she created or because she fears Scott's wrath, the tension in her storyline throughout this season with Scott does not grow old and will be a welcome readdition to season 10.

Heavenly and Contessa's Relationship Became Strained

Image via Bravo

Heavenly has a lot to say about many people; it's one of her roles on the show, and she plays it well. She is a good friend most of the time but Heavenly tends to instigate and pry, opening her storyline up to a lot of unnecessary drama. With Contessa, their falling out begins with Heavenly being a good friend and ends with her publicly discussion the failings of the Metcalfe marriage. At first, Heavenly is supportive of Contessa, and despite their falling out, Heavenly has never backtracked her opinions of Scott. It does not appear that she will go into season 11 either. Contessa's main issue with Heavenly, as shown throughout season 9, is that Heavenly went on social media after the season 8 reunion and said that she believed that Contessa was in a verbally and emotionally abusive marriage.

This statement felt like an insult to Contessa and was the main point of tension between the two women. Heavenly appeared to be concerned for her friend throughout the relationship and intervention in season 8, and despite the fallout, she still seemed concerned in season 9. The drama surrounding Contessa and Heavenly is a situation that may be close to home for many people since Heavenly spoke ill of Scott after believing that Contessa and Scott were separated. Then, when the couple mended their relationship, Heavenly became the villain for speaking her mind. This story is incredibly genuine and speaks volumes to anyone in a similar situation with their friend. With Contessa's departure, Heavenly's storyline lacked authenticity, as she was still prying into other relationships. Still, something was missing that only Contessa would have been able to bring.

Expect More Drama from Contessa on Season 11 of 'Married to Medicine'