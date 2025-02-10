Like any Bravo show reunion, expect things to get heated. Especially if Dr. Heavenly Kimes has anything to do with it. The Married to Medicine star issued a warning to her costar on the heels of their Season 11 reunion of the reality series. During a heated recent live stream, Dr. Heavenly was anything but heavenly as she didn't mince her words towards Phaedra Parks. In the live stream, she asserted, "If she come to this reunion, b- you better call Cadillac Kim and get a read. I’m coming for your a-. Do not lie on me, Phaedra. I do not like that sh*t.”

The warning shots Dr. Heavenly fired comes after a tumultuous season where several of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's Married to Medicine costars has been accused of limiting and holding back information about her personal life. Following the shocking appearance of her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, Parks departed a cast trip prematurely while also referring to her costars as "these kind of b*tches." As the voice of the group, Dr. Heavenly has given Parks fair warning about what to expect when they join Andy Cohen on the couches.

Dr. Heavenly Leads the Jealousy Brigade on 'Married to Medicine'

Despite Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Phaedra Parks starting off at a relatively decent place this season, it's been some recent situations that have soured the relationship. The Season 11 drama has seeped onto the Internet, with many believing that Dr. Heavenly is jealous of her costar, dragging her at every opportunity she has. Her YouTube streams often focus in on her current gripes with Parks. But Dr. Heavenly has been able to corral the other ladies of the cast, especially Quad Webb , against Phaedra Parks.

With allegations of Parks trying to get Webb fired, the women are not holding back in hopes of tearing Parks down, even as she has another show to hang her hat on. Using every opportunity to downplay her ability to fundraise at the Med Gala, mock her appearance on The Traitors, and lambast her for her date fee, the jealousy is real. With Parks departing Married to Medicine to return full time to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there may be a fear that her departure could tank ratings. So, what better way to keep Married to Medicine alive than by keeping Phaedra Parks' name in their mouth?