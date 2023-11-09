The Big Picture Viewers were satisfied with the premiere episode of Married to Medicine season 10, according to positive reviews.

Dr. Heavenly and Carlos disagreed on whether newcomer, Lateasha Lunceford "fit in" with the other ladies in the cast.

Dr. Heavenly invited Lateasha to join the show because she thought it would make for great television, but she didn't anticipate Lateasha trying to go up against heavyweight Quad Webb.

The premiere episode of season 10 of Married to Medicine garnered positive reviews from viewers, who expressed satisfaction with the upcoming season. Reality TV producer Carlos King Dr. Heavenly Kimes participated in a joint live session, where they dived into the details of the premiere episode of Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Potomac. During their live chat, the duo addressed the addition of newcomer Lateasha Lunceford to the M2M cast. Lateasha is the newlywed wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, who happens to be original cast member Quad Webb's former husband. Dr. Heavenly and Carlos disagreed when discussing whether Lateasha "fit in" with the other ladies in the cast. Dr. Heavenly admittedly felt that Lateasha didn't "fit in" with the ladies, but following her admission, Dr. Heavenly confessed a shocking revelation - she was the one who advocated for Lateasha to join the show.

Dr. Heavenly Keeps It Real About Newbie Lateasha

Image via Bravo

Dr. Heavenly expressed her disagreement with Carlos regarding Lateasha's compatibility with the group, but acknowledged that Lateasha would gain from being a part of the cast. During the live with Carlos, Heavenly said, "Lateasha doesn't fit in, but we're going to make her fit." She also remarked that once Lateasha is integrated into the group, she may no longer want to be with Dr. Gregory because Lateasha won't fit the "mold" of the type of wife that Dr. Gregory desires. However, Dr. Heavenly said, "The reason I invited her to come on the show when I met her, I thought this girl was going to be hilarious, but if she tries to go up against Quad, Quad is going to eat her alive."

Dr. Heavenly revealed that Lateasha consistently speaks negatively about her husband's ex-wife, Quad. Warning against going after Quad, Dr. Heavenly mentions a Bravo TV video where Lateasha showcased the same house that viewers had been familiar with during the marriage of Dr. Gregory and Quad. In the video, Lateasha stated, "We had to exercise some demons, so I had to come in here and crucify," referring to the living space that Quad and Greg previously shared. Heavenly elaborates on how fans of the reality TV world are well aware of Quad's ability to captivate audiences and handle herself with her "reads." Heavenly anticipated inviting Lateasha onto the show would make for great television but did not anticipate the rookie's attempts to go full force in trying to go up against heavyweight Quad Webb.

Dr. Heavenly Says Her Loyalty Lies With Quad

Image via Bravo

Lateasha expressed to Heavenly that she felt let down because Heavenly was the one who invited her to join the show. However, Heavenly clarified that her loyalty has always been with Quad and that inviting Lateasha was purely a business decision. Dr. Heavenly said, "Yall know I love me some Quad. I just thought this would make for great TV." When Carlos inquired about Quad's reaction to Lateasha joining the show, Heavenly said she knew that in order for Lateasha to join, the producers would require Quad to return full-time. During an interview at BravoCon, Quad said, "If I put my producer business hat on, I understand why Bravo wanted to bring my ex and his new wife on to the show. I just felt that I was owed a "heads up", that's all." So it appears all is well between Dr. Heavenly and Quad, with the understanding of the business decision to bring Lateasha on as a new cast member. With the season just beginning, Dr. Heavenly promises that this season is one that fans do not want to miss.

Married to Medicine airs Sunday nights at 9 PM on Bravo.