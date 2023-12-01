The Big Picture Lateasha aka Sweet Tea finds an ally in Dr. Heavenly, but soon realizes she is being used to fuel drama among the cast.

Dr. Heavenly takes advantage of Sweet Tea's pre-wedding jitters and shares gossip about her fiancé, spreading negativity about their marriage.

Sweet Tea surprises everyone by standing up for herself and removing Dr. Heavenly from the guest list, showing she is not to be underestimated.

Lateasha Lunceford is a new bride with a lot on her plate. In addition to relocating to Atlanta, GA from her home state of Texas and marrying a very successful psychiatrist over twenty years her senior, Lateashe aka Sweet Tea is a freshman in the Married to Medicine Season 10 cast with women who are friends with her husband's infamous ex-wife, Quad Webb. The biggest thorn in Lateasha's side is quite possibly the woman who provided her the opportunity to be a reality star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

Wearing a hat that was half producer and half troublemaker, Dr. Heavenly befriended Sweet Tea and convinced her that joining the cast would be a great opportunity. Dr. G's relationship with his first wife, Quad, ended dramatically, and although he has remained friends with the cast, he hasn't been an official cast member since his divorce. Lateasha's introduction to the show was awkward to say the least, but she appreciated having an ally in Dr. Heavenly. Besides Dr. Heavenly quickly made friends with Quad's nemesis, Toya Bush-Harris, wife of ER Dr. Euguene Harris. Whether Toya's friendship was genuine or strategic was not important to Sweet Tea because it was needed when entering a cast of "type A" overachieving women defined by their achievements and accolades. But after what occurred with Dr. Heavenly two days before Sweet Tea's wedding, it's clear that Sweet Tea may not have the friends she thought she did. And a fiasco ensued at her wedding that'll go down in reality television history.

Sweet Tea Experienced Extreme Pre-Wedding Jitters Before Her Wedding

Image via Bravo

The friendship with Toya proved invaluable in the first few episodes as she took Sweet Tea under her wing and assisted with pre-wedding activities. Feeling the stress of planning a wedding in a new city away from family and friends, Sweet Tea confided in Dr. Heavenly over lunch. She shared being overwhelmed and feeling like her fiancé could be a bit controlling at times. Dr. Heavenly pushed for more information and eventually, Sweet Tea gave her a piece of gossip that made her digging worthwhile. In her frustration, Sweet Tea compared her experience with Dr. G to Quad's experience and said she could understand why she labeled him controlling. Dr. Heavenly's eyes lit up with happiness, and she couldn't wait to take the tea back to the group as proof that the impending marriage was doomed.

Dr. Heavenly continued sharing her beliefs with the other ladies as the wedding date drew closer and closer. Things peaked at the lingerie-themed bachelorette party Toya threw for Sweet Tea. While Sweet Tea was in hysterics about the wedding being over budget and experiencing pre-wedding jitters, Dr. Heavenly took the opportunity to re-direct the group's attention to Sweet Tea's concerns about her upcoming marriage. In the middle of the bachelorette party, Phaedra Parks did the unthinkable and escorted Quad inside. Instead of having Sweet Tea's back, Dr. Heavenly found it hilarious and continued antagonizing the situation and sharing her concerns about the marriage.

Sweet Tea's maid of honor sat quietly at the bachelorette party and listened to every word said about her friend. When the cameras were gone, she relayed Dr. Heavenly's antics to her friend to warn her about her true intentions. Sweet Tea listened but instead of confronting Dr. Heavenly, she simply removed Dr. Heavenly and her husband's Damon's name from the wedding day guest list. Dr. Heavenly arrived dressed to nines with her husband in tow and was shocked to find her name wasn't on the guest list.

Dr. Heavenly's Name Wasn't On The Guest Registry But She Snuck Into the Wedding Anyway

Image via Bravo

Dr. Heavenly refused to be defeated and snuck into the party anyway. She confronted Sweet Tea after the nuptials during the reception and pretended to be confused about why her invite would be rescinded. Sweet Tea kept it cute, but in her confessionals, she was clear that she wasn't fooled by Dr. Heavenly's words and realized where they stood. For viewers and even cast mates who may have underestimated Sweet Tea's intelligence, this was a stark awakening to the fact that she is sweet but far from stupid. Realizing Sweet Tea isn't the underdog many mistook her for initially is a refreshing change and suggests this season could be much more interesting than fans realized.

Dr. Heavenly has stepped on the toes of most of her cast mates, specifically the ones who are the spouses of doctors instead of the doctors themselves. She has defended her actions on social media, mainly on her weekly recap podcast with Carlos King. She claims Sweet Tea had no right to ban her from the wedding because Bravo paid for the lions' share of the wedding. She also continues to stand in her prediction that the marriage won't last. To Sweet Tea's credit, she established she's not the pushover Dr. Heavenly initially assumed she was, by standing up for herself. If Dr. Heavenly didn't support the union, she could've opted not to attend the wedding. She had an easy out because her daughter's prom was the same day.

Sweet Tea Standing Up to Dr. Heavenly Was Unexpected By Everyone

Image by Jeff Chacon, Bravo

Only time will tell if Dr. Heavenly's prediction will prove true, or not. She has continued spewing negativity about the marriage, telling her followers that she believes Quad could get her ex-husband back if she wanted him. She's also labeled Sweet Tea as a "copper digger", questioning her motives for snatching Dr. G off the market and re-locating to Atlanta. In a recent conversation with Carlos King, Dr. Heavenly accused Sweet Tea of wanting Quad's former life. Her antics guarantee an entertaining season of Married to Medicine, but they prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that she had no right to stand up for Sweet Tea or Dr. G at the marriage as a witness to their vows before God. Dr. Heavenly did Sweet Tea a solid by introducing her to reality television, but no bride deserves to stand in front of people who are speaking negatively about the success of their marriage on her wedding day.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST. Next-day streaming is available on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock Now